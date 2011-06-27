  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,186$9,555$11,132
Clean$6,640$8,849$10,304
Average$5,548$7,438$8,647
Rough$4,457$6,027$6,991
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,725$5,451$6,590
Clean$3,442$5,048$6,100
Average$2,876$4,243$5,119
Rough$2,310$3,438$4,138
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5GT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,629$6,296$7,403
Clean$4,277$5,831$6,852
Average$3,574$4,902$5,751
Rough$2,871$3,972$4,649
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Special Edition 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,104$11,183$12,588
Clean$8,413$10,357$11,651
Average$7,030$8,706$9,778
Rough$5,646$7,054$7,905
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,370$4,679$5,546
Clean$3,114$4,334$5,134
Average$2,602$3,643$4,308
Rough$2,090$2,952$3,483
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,628$10,082$11,717
Clean$7,049$9,337$10,845
Average$5,890$7,848$9,101
Rough$4,731$6,359$7,358
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,455$4,829$5,739
Clean$3,193$4,472$5,312
Average$2,668$3,759$4,458
Rough$2,143$3,046$3,604
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5GT 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,712$6,398$7,517
Clean$4,354$5,925$6,958
Average$3,638$4,981$5,839
Rough$2,923$4,036$4,721
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,632$5,189$6,218
Clean$3,356$4,806$5,756
Average$2,805$4,040$4,830
Rough$2,253$3,273$3,905
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,685$10,110$11,727
Clean$7,101$9,363$10,855
Average$5,934$7,870$9,110
Rough$4,766$6,377$7,365
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,855$14,077$16,230
Clean$10,030$13,037$15,022
Average$8,381$10,958$12,607
Rough$6,732$8,879$10,192
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,171$4,676$5,668
Clean$2,930$4,331$5,246
Average$2,449$3,640$4,403
Rough$1,967$2,949$3,559
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,337$9,729$11,322
Clean$6,779$9,011$10,480
Average$5,665$7,574$8,795
Rough$4,550$6,137$7,110
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,212$4,600$5,517
Clean$2,968$4,261$5,106
Average$2,480$3,581$4,285
Rough$1,992$2,902$3,465
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,345$4,819$5,793
Clean$3,091$4,463$5,362
Average$2,583$3,751$4,500
Rough$2,075$3,040$3,638
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,599$5,214$6,281
Clean$3,325$4,829$5,814
Average$2,778$4,059$4,879
Rough$2,232$3,289$3,944
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,186$4,217$4,903
Clean$2,944$3,905$4,538
Average$2,460$3,282$3,809
Rough$1,976$2,660$3,079
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,172$9,477$11,012
Clean$6,627$8,777$10,193
Average$5,538$7,378$8,554
Rough$4,448$5,978$6,916
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,907$10,515$12,250
Clean$7,307$9,739$11,338
Average$6,105$8,186$9,516
Rough$4,904$6,633$7,693
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,079$4,371$5,225
Clean$2,845$4,048$4,837
Average$2,377$3,402$4,059
Rough$1,909$2,757$3,281
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,968 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,261 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,968 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,261 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,968 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,261 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Subaru Impreza ranges from $1,992 to $5,517, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.