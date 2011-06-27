Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,186
|$9,555
|$11,132
|Clean
|$6,640
|$8,849
|$10,304
|Average
|$5,548
|$7,438
|$8,647
|Rough
|$4,457
|$6,027
|$6,991
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,725
|$5,451
|$6,590
|Clean
|$3,442
|$5,048
|$6,100
|Average
|$2,876
|$4,243
|$5,119
|Rough
|$2,310
|$3,438
|$4,138
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5GT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,629
|$6,296
|$7,403
|Clean
|$4,277
|$5,831
|$6,852
|Average
|$3,574
|$4,902
|$5,751
|Rough
|$2,871
|$3,972
|$4,649
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Special Edition 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,104
|$11,183
|$12,588
|Clean
|$8,413
|$10,357
|$11,651
|Average
|$7,030
|$8,706
|$9,778
|Rough
|$5,646
|$7,054
|$7,905
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,370
|$4,679
|$5,546
|Clean
|$3,114
|$4,334
|$5,134
|Average
|$2,602
|$3,643
|$4,308
|Rough
|$2,090
|$2,952
|$3,483
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,628
|$10,082
|$11,717
|Clean
|$7,049
|$9,337
|$10,845
|Average
|$5,890
|$7,848
|$9,101
|Rough
|$4,731
|$6,359
|$7,358
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,455
|$4,829
|$5,739
|Clean
|$3,193
|$4,472
|$5,312
|Average
|$2,668
|$3,759
|$4,458
|Rough
|$2,143
|$3,046
|$3,604
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5GT 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,712
|$6,398
|$7,517
|Clean
|$4,354
|$5,925
|$6,958
|Average
|$3,638
|$4,981
|$5,839
|Rough
|$2,923
|$4,036
|$4,721
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,632
|$5,189
|$6,218
|Clean
|$3,356
|$4,806
|$5,756
|Average
|$2,805
|$4,040
|$4,830
|Rough
|$2,253
|$3,273
|$3,905
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,685
|$10,110
|$11,727
|Clean
|$7,101
|$9,363
|$10,855
|Average
|$5,934
|$7,870
|$9,110
|Rough
|$4,766
|$6,377
|$7,365
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,855
|$14,077
|$16,230
|Clean
|$10,030
|$13,037
|$15,022
|Average
|$8,381
|$10,958
|$12,607
|Rough
|$6,732
|$8,879
|$10,192
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,171
|$4,676
|$5,668
|Clean
|$2,930
|$4,331
|$5,246
|Average
|$2,449
|$3,640
|$4,403
|Rough
|$1,967
|$2,949
|$3,559
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,337
|$9,729
|$11,322
|Clean
|$6,779
|$9,011
|$10,480
|Average
|$5,665
|$7,574
|$8,795
|Rough
|$4,550
|$6,137
|$7,110
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,212
|$4,600
|$5,517
|Clean
|$2,968
|$4,261
|$5,106
|Average
|$2,480
|$3,581
|$4,285
|Rough
|$1,992
|$2,902
|$3,465
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,345
|$4,819
|$5,793
|Clean
|$3,091
|$4,463
|$5,362
|Average
|$2,583
|$3,751
|$4,500
|Rough
|$2,075
|$3,040
|$3,638
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,599
|$5,214
|$6,281
|Clean
|$3,325
|$4,829
|$5,814
|Average
|$2,778
|$4,059
|$4,879
|Rough
|$2,232
|$3,289
|$3,944
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,186
|$4,217
|$4,903
|Clean
|$2,944
|$3,905
|$4,538
|Average
|$2,460
|$3,282
|$3,809
|Rough
|$1,976
|$2,660
|$3,079
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,172
|$9,477
|$11,012
|Clean
|$6,627
|$8,777
|$10,193
|Average
|$5,538
|$7,378
|$8,554
|Rough
|$4,448
|$5,978
|$6,916
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,907
|$10,515
|$12,250
|Clean
|$7,307
|$9,739
|$11,338
|Average
|$6,105
|$8,186
|$9,516
|Rough
|$4,904
|$6,633
|$7,693
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,079
|$4,371
|$5,225
|Clean
|$2,845
|$4,048
|$4,837
|Average
|$2,377
|$3,402
|$4,059
|Rough
|$1,909
|$2,757
|$3,281