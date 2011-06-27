Estimated values
1991 Saab 900 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$539
|$1,222
|$1,591
|Clean
|$474
|$1,079
|$1,405
|Average
|$345
|$792
|$1,032
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$660
Estimated values
1991 Saab 900 S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,224
|$1,591
|Clean
|$478
|$1,080
|$1,405
|Average
|$348
|$793
|$1,032
|Rough
|$217
|$505
|$660
Estimated values
1991 Saab 900 SE Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$652
|$1,261
|$1,591
|Clean
|$574
|$1,113
|$1,405
|Average
|$418
|$817
|$1,032
|Rough
|$261
|$521
|$660
Estimated values
1991 Saab 900 SPG Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$581
|$1,293
|$1,678
|Clean
|$512
|$1,142
|$1,482
|Average
|$372
|$838
|$1,089
|Rough
|$233
|$534
|$696
Estimated values
1991 Saab 900 S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$539
|$1,222
|$1,591
|Clean
|$474
|$1,079
|$1,405
|Average
|$345
|$792
|$1,032
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$660
Estimated values
1991 Saab 900 Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,234
|$1,591
|Clean
|$505
|$1,089
|$1,405
|Average
|$367
|$800
|$1,032
|Rough
|$230
|$510
|$660
Estimated values
1991 Saab 900 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$655
|$1,262
|$1,591
|Clean
|$576
|$1,114
|$1,405
|Average
|$419
|$818
|$1,032
|Rough
|$262
|$521
|$660
Estimated values
1991 Saab 900 S 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$604
|$1,244
|$1,591
|Clean
|$531
|$1,098
|$1,405
|Average
|$387
|$806
|$1,032
|Rough
|$242
|$514
|$660
Estimated values
1991 Saab 900 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$539
|$1,222
|$1,591
|Clean
|$474
|$1,079
|$1,405
|Average
|$345
|$792
|$1,032
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$660