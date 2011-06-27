Estimated values
2020 Toyota C-HR LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,549
|$20,581
|$21,856
|Clean
|$19,290
|$20,308
|$21,562
|Average
|$18,772
|$19,762
|$20,973
|Rough
|$18,254
|$19,216
|$20,385
Estimated values
2020 Toyota C-HR Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,178
|$24,194
|$25,451
|Clean
|$22,871
|$23,873
|$25,108
|Average
|$22,256
|$23,231
|$24,423
|Rough
|$21,642
|$22,590
|$23,738
Estimated values
2020 Toyota C-HR XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,256
|$22,271
|$23,526
|Clean
|$20,974
|$21,975
|$23,209
|Average
|$20,411
|$21,385
|$22,576
|Rough
|$19,848
|$20,794
|$21,943