Estimated values
2011 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,411
|$7,029
|$8,234
|Clean
|$5,035
|$6,551
|$7,658
|Average
|$4,283
|$5,594
|$6,505
|Rough
|$3,531
|$4,637
|$5,352
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,689
|$7,374
|$8,632
|Clean
|$5,293
|$6,872
|$8,028
|Average
|$4,502
|$5,869
|$6,819
|Rough
|$3,711
|$4,865
|$5,611
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,779
|$7,498
|$8,778
|Clean
|$5,378
|$6,987
|$8,164
|Average
|$4,574
|$5,967
|$6,935
|Rough
|$3,771
|$4,946
|$5,706
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,137
|$6,583
|$7,664
|Clean
|$4,780
|$6,135
|$7,128
|Average
|$4,066
|$5,239
|$6,055
|Rough
|$3,352
|$4,343
|$4,982
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,083
|$7,867
|$9,197
|Clean
|$5,660
|$7,331
|$8,553
|Average
|$4,815
|$6,261
|$7,266
|Rough
|$3,969
|$5,190
|$5,978