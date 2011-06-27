Used 1993 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews

Wagon: Excellent Reliability, Good MPG Bela , 06/14/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 1993 for about $12k. I now have 192,000 miles on it. Incredibly reliable - never a break down! I have had the brakes done, the blinker switch replaced, and that's about it for repairs. I have hauled bark mulch, gravel, garbage cans, 5 people and their huge backpacks, and my bike (separate events, of course), all with ease! When I get that much weight in it, though, it does dog down a bit. But on the freeway with just me and my stuff, it jams and runs up hills with more power than most cars out there, surprisingly. It does well on snow & ice - very stable. I have cable chains for it and can go just about anywhere in winter weather. Report Abuse

Great second car option hokiecar1 , 11/27/2014 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought a 93 Corolla Wagon DX (Automatic) with 115K on it. Drove it for 10 years. For some reason my car had a small oil leak which led to the need to add more oil than normal. Last few years car burned more oil than normal. I think this was related more to this individual car than Toyota in general. Motor shook quite a bit the last year and resulted in shearing off harmonic balance wheel. Regardless of the money put in I'd still say this car was a great second car purchase (with higher mileage). Report Abuse

Best FWD wagon in catagory shortlid , 04/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I loved this car ever since I bought it used in '99 with 60,000 miles on it! I have not done ONE major repair and the car now has 120,000 miles on it! With independant suspension at all four corners and anti-sway bars front and back it handles quite well even loaded. the T52 five speed manual transmision still shifts smooth. the car still has teh original clutch in it which I have tought nine people to drive manual in. It also has the original timing belt, aces. belts and hoses! Report Abuse

It will last a lifetime ihtishaam , 09/30/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My mother purchased this car new in 1993. We took road trips in it all the time and put major miles in to it along with my mom driving it all over for work. In 2002 I bought it off her when the car was at 195K miles as I was having my first boy and again my wife and I have put on 50000 more miles. Currently 242000 and it still going strong. We have changed two water pumps(164k,240k), rear (210k,240k) and front struts(220k) and that is about it besides a few belts and other normal maint. still gets 30+ highway mpg and ~24 CITY mpg. I thank God that I actually bought it from my mom instead of just getting another used car. We took a 9hour trip in it in the dead of winter and it worked great. Report Abuse