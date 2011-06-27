Used 1999 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Tough and beautiful jt , 12/15/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased this beauty silver Celica GT brand new in June 1999. Came with one defect (cold hard start). The dealer right away on 5-6 separate occasions kept saying they can't find anything wrong. I don't think they even bother to check, car seemed tobe just dumped there. Finally got it repaired (idle air control valve) more than 2 years ago by a local shop. Thereafter, the car has never given me any problems except a brand new water tank. This is a tough safe durable car, although it doesn't run that fast. Comfort is OK, except for the cup holder. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! Report Abuse

Wonderful Car!! cowgirlz07 , 08/17/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have always wanted a Celica. When I finally got one, I was so excited. Unfortunately, I only had it 3 weeks before it was totaled. I thought it was a great car. The car had great safety, which is why I'm still alive. I was t-boned in my driver's door and got buried in the woods. My car was demolished, but I escaped with only stitches and a concussion. Great car performance-wise and safety-wise!! Would recommend to anybody. I had the 5 spd and for me it had great pick-up and handled great. Report Abuse

Excellent Sporty Car!! Denise , 01/04/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Toyota Celica is a fantastic investment and such a sporty fun car! In the past four years of owning it, the car has only had one minor breakdown when the water pump broke. (Probably my fault for running the car's gas on empty time and time again). This year of Celica is priceless to have because it was the last of it's body style. I love this car. Report Abuse

I love my car mbaron , 10/19/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had my car for a long time and I have only had one problem. The Cruise control switch failed and I had to get it replaced. I had it replaced by the toyota dealer in Spirit Lake IA and I took about an hour and about $200, It was very distressing because I have never had anything else go wrong in the 45000 miles I have driven it. I love the car, but my husband hates it and asks me to sell it almost daily. It is very small and has almost no head room- perfect for me because I am 5-4. My sons love the car and think I should just give it to them. Fat Chance. I would buy it again in a minute. Report Abuse