Used 1991 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews
All Trac Rarity!
Toyota was way ahead of its time when they decided to produce this Rally-Car in the U.S! The options and functions offered in this thing is similar to the options offered in mid 2000's vehicles. This thing was and still is the AWD DSM's worst nightmare. Not only was it equal in performance and upgradability but it was much more solid and reliable in both the Engine and Drivetrain departments. Toyota needs to bring this bad boy back and update it with a bigger turbo and Evo+STI owners will be jumping on the TOYO bandwagon.
Old car still running strong
I heard that Japanese cars were better than American. Wanting to see for myself, I picked up an old 1991 GT-S with 117k miles. My expectation was a car that kept on going and going with nothing but basic maintenance. 5 years later, it had met my expectations only so-so. Besides normal wear and tear, the alternator, radiator, a/c unit, rack/pinion, both cv halfshafts, cruise control, and the shocks that kept the trunk lid open went bad. Still, the car is now almost 20 years old and still looks good and runs fine. Repairing is cheaper than replacement and I expect to fix it as needed 'till the engine goes, probably another 100k or 2. All in all a solid car.
cheaper to keep her
my celica has 170500 on the engine now and keeps on running, it's like the timex watch, she takes a licking and keeps on ticking. parts are cheap and plentiful, I can get all the parts I need to restore the car, it never let down so I am going to restore the car with performance and style.
My Celica GT
I have owned this car for 17 years now. It has been very reliable but I think this car needs a more powerful motor. I have 2.2 liter and engine performance is very weak. It has the 5 speed and it takes about 12 seconds to get up to 60 mph. Gas mileage is only 13 miles city and 15 highway it now has 206,786 miles and it's still running good. I also have a Nissan 240sx 1993 with a 2.4 liter motor and this car makes the Celica look like its standing still.
Original Owner - 13 Years
This car was driven 48,000 miles the first five years I owned it. Then it bacame the second car in the family. It has been the third car since 1999. The Toyota fit and finish has held up very well over the years. It has lived in a garage about half of the years that I've owned it. Mechanically, it was perfect for ten years. At ten years of age, much of the rubber had just rotted. I have replaced numerous gaskets and boots, but all engine, transmission, suspension and exhaust is original and shows no signs of needing replacent. The vehicle looks like a race car, but is really more of a boulevard cruiser than a hot rod.
