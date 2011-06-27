Estimated values
2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$4,599
|$5,623
|Clean
|$2,418
|$4,083
|$4,992
|Average
|$1,794
|$3,052
|$3,730
|Rough
|$1,171
|$2,021
|$2,467
|Outstanding
|$2,726
|$6,080
|$7,906
|Clean
|$2,414
|$5,399
|$7,019
|Average
|$1,792
|$4,035
|$5,244
|Rough
|$1,169
|$2,672
|$3,470
2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr Convertible with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,381
|$5,539
|$6,724
|Clean
|$2,994
|$4,918
|$5,970
|Average
|$2,222
|$3,676
|$4,460
|Rough
|$1,450
|$2,434
|$2,951