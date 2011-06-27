  1. Home
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,349$1,934$2,223
Clean$1,203$1,726$1,990
Average$912$1,309$1,523
Rough$621$891$1,056
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,473$2,481$2,987
Clean$1,314$2,213$2,673
Average$996$1,678$2,046
Rough$678$1,143$1,419
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,325$2,231$2,687
Clean$1,182$1,991$2,405
Average$896$1,509$1,841
Rough$610$1,028$1,277
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,659$2,180$2,431
Clean$1,480$1,945$2,175
Average$1,122$1,475$1,665
Rough$764$1,005$1,155
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,235$1,991$2,369
Clean$1,102$1,776$2,120
Average$835$1,347$1,623
Rough$569$917$1,125
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,051$1,663$1,968
Clean$937$1,484$1,762
Average$711$1,125$1,348
Rough$484$766$935
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,165$1,886$2,247
Clean$1,039$1,682$2,012
Average$788$1,276$1,540
Rough$536$869$1,068
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,208$1,716$1,966
Clean$1,078$1,531$1,759
Average$817$1,161$1,347
Rough$556$791$934
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,331$2,243$2,700
Clean$1,187$2,001$2,416
Average$900$1,517$1,849
Rough$613$1,033$1,283
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,350$1,870$2,125
Clean$1,205$1,669$1,902
Average$913$1,265$1,456
Rough$622$862$1,010
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,153$2,007$2,437
Clean$1,029$1,791$2,181
Average$780$1,358$1,669
Rough$531$925$1,158
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,220$1,806$2,097
Clean$1,088$1,612$1,877
Average$825$1,222$1,437
Rough$561$832$996
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,102 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,776 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,102 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,776 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,102 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,776 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series ranges from $569 to $2,369, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.