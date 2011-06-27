Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,349
|$1,934
|$2,223
|Clean
|$1,203
|$1,726
|$1,990
|Average
|$912
|$1,309
|$1,523
|Rough
|$621
|$891
|$1,056
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,473
|$2,481
|$2,987
|Clean
|$1,314
|$2,213
|$2,673
|Average
|$996
|$1,678
|$2,046
|Rough
|$678
|$1,143
|$1,419
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,325
|$2,231
|$2,687
|Clean
|$1,182
|$1,991
|$2,405
|Average
|$896
|$1,509
|$1,841
|Rough
|$610
|$1,028
|$1,277
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$2,180
|$2,431
|Clean
|$1,480
|$1,945
|$2,175
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,475
|$1,665
|Rough
|$764
|$1,005
|$1,155
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,235
|$1,991
|$2,369
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,776
|$2,120
|Average
|$835
|$1,347
|$1,623
|Rough
|$569
|$917
|$1,125
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,051
|$1,663
|$1,968
|Clean
|$937
|$1,484
|$1,762
|Average
|$711
|$1,125
|$1,348
|Rough
|$484
|$766
|$935
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,165
|$1,886
|$2,247
|Clean
|$1,039
|$1,682
|$2,012
|Average
|$788
|$1,276
|$1,540
|Rough
|$536
|$869
|$1,068
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,208
|$1,716
|$1,966
|Clean
|$1,078
|$1,531
|$1,759
|Average
|$817
|$1,161
|$1,347
|Rough
|$556
|$791
|$934
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,331
|$2,243
|$2,700
|Clean
|$1,187
|$2,001
|$2,416
|Average
|$900
|$1,517
|$1,849
|Rough
|$613
|$1,033
|$1,283
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,350
|$1,870
|$2,125
|Clean
|$1,205
|$1,669
|$1,902
|Average
|$913
|$1,265
|$1,456
|Rough
|$622
|$862
|$1,010
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,153
|$2,007
|$2,437
|Clean
|$1,029
|$1,791
|$2,181
|Average
|$780
|$1,358
|$1,669
|Rough
|$531
|$925
|$1,158
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,806
|$2,097
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,612
|$1,877
|Average
|$825
|$1,222
|$1,437
|Rough
|$561
|$832
|$996