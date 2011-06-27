Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,973
|$15,595
|$17,625
|Clean
|$13,787
|$15,390
|$17,382
|Average
|$13,414
|$14,981
|$16,898
|Rough
|$13,041
|$14,571
|$16,413
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,907
|$13,477
|$15,436
|Clean
|$11,748
|$13,300
|$15,224
|Average
|$11,430
|$12,946
|$14,799
|Rough
|$11,112
|$12,592
|$14,375
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,890
|$15,297
|$17,061
|Clean
|$13,705
|$15,096
|$16,826
|Average
|$13,334
|$14,694
|$16,357
|Rough
|$12,964
|$14,292
|$15,888
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,369
|$14,908
|$16,832
|Clean
|$13,190
|$14,712
|$16,601
|Average
|$12,834
|$14,320
|$16,138
|Rough
|$12,477
|$13,929
|$15,675
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,102
|$16,452
|$18,151
|Clean
|$14,901
|$16,236
|$17,902
|Average
|$14,498
|$15,804
|$17,403
|Rough
|$14,095
|$15,372
|$16,903