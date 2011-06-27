Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Chevy Van G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$761
|$1,400
|$1,718
|Clean
|$696
|$1,280
|$1,577
|Average
|$565
|$1,040
|$1,296
|Rough
|$435
|$800
|$1,015
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Chevy Van G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,231
|$1,537
|Clean
|$564
|$1,125
|$1,411
|Average
|$458
|$914
|$1,160
|Rough
|$352
|$703
|$908
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Chevy Van G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$667
|$1,228
|$1,508
|Clean
|$609
|$1,123
|$1,384
|Average
|$495
|$912
|$1,137
|Rough
|$381
|$702
|$891
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Chevy Van G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$672
|$1,282
|$1,586
|Clean
|$614
|$1,172
|$1,456
|Average
|$499
|$952
|$1,197
|Rough
|$383
|$732
|$937
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Chevy Van G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$690
|$1,307
|$1,613
|Clean
|$631
|$1,195
|$1,481
|Average
|$513
|$971
|$1,217
|Rough
|$394
|$747
|$953