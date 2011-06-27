Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,316
|$24,934
|$29,322
|Clean
|$17,169
|$23,358
|$27,419
|Average
|$14,874
|$20,204
|$23,613
|Rough
|$12,580
|$17,051
|$19,806
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,179
|$17,667
|$20,000
|Clean
|$13,291
|$16,549
|$18,702
|Average
|$11,515
|$14,315
|$16,106
|Rough
|$9,739
|$12,081
|$13,510
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,413
|$14,465
|$16,503
|Clean
|$10,698
|$13,550
|$15,432
|Average
|$9,269
|$11,721
|$13,290
|Rough
|$7,839
|$9,891
|$11,147
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,944
|$15,751
|$17,636
|Clean
|$12,133
|$14,755
|$16,492
|Average
|$10,512
|$12,763
|$14,202
|Rough
|$8,891
|$10,771
|$11,913
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,536
|$18,719
|$20,862
|Clean
|$14,563
|$17,535
|$19,508
|Average
|$12,617
|$15,168
|$16,800
|Rough
|$10,671
|$12,800
|$14,092
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,330
|$15,734
|$18,005
|Clean
|$11,557
|$14,739
|$16,836
|Average
|$10,013
|$12,749
|$14,499
|Rough
|$8,469
|$10,759
|$12,162
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,199
|$22,458
|$25,312
|Clean
|$17,060
|$21,038
|$23,669
|Average
|$14,780
|$18,197
|$20,383
|Rough
|$12,500
|$15,357
|$17,097
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,860
|$14,664
|$16,542
|Clean
|$11,117
|$13,737
|$15,469
|Average
|$9,632
|$11,882
|$13,321
|Rough
|$8,146
|$10,027
|$11,174
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,748
|$15,919
|$18,040
|Clean
|$11,949
|$14,912
|$16,869
|Average
|$10,353
|$12,899
|$14,527
|Rough
|$8,756
|$10,885
|$12,185
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,214
|$15,567
|$17,804
|Clean
|$11,449
|$14,582
|$16,648
|Average
|$9,919
|$12,614
|$14,337
|Rough
|$8,389
|$10,645
|$12,026
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,617
|$18,537
|$21,800
|Clean
|$12,764
|$17,365
|$20,385
|Average
|$11,058
|$15,020
|$17,555
|Rough
|$9,353
|$12,676
|$14,725
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,511
|$12,967
|$14,614
|Clean
|$9,853
|$12,147
|$13,665
|Average
|$8,536
|$10,507
|$11,768
|Rough
|$7,219
|$8,867
|$9,871
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,281
|$13,994
|$16,457
|Clean
|$9,637
|$13,109
|$15,389
|Average
|$8,349
|$11,339
|$13,253
|Rough
|$7,061
|$9,570
|$11,117
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,324
|$22,223
|$26,134
|Clean
|$15,302
|$20,818
|$24,438
|Average
|$13,257
|$18,007
|$21,045
|Rough
|$11,212
|$15,197
|$17,653
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,926
|$14,572
|$16,349
|Clean
|$11,179
|$13,651
|$15,288
|Average
|$9,685
|$11,808
|$13,166
|Rough
|$8,191
|$9,965
|$11,044
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,024
|$20,453
|$24,053
|Clean
|$14,083
|$19,160
|$22,492
|Average
|$12,201
|$16,573
|$19,369
|Rough
|$10,319
|$13,986
|$16,247
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,540
|$16,833
|$19,038
|Clean
|$12,692
|$15,769
|$17,802
|Average
|$10,996
|$13,640
|$15,331
|Rough
|$9,300
|$11,511
|$12,859
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,778
|$16,681
|$19,277
|Clean
|$11,978
|$15,626
|$18,026
|Average
|$10,377
|$13,516
|$15,524
|Rough
|$8,777
|$11,407
|$13,021
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,479
|$18,022
|$20,395
|Clean
|$13,572
|$16,882
|$19,071
|Average
|$11,758
|$14,603
|$16,424
|Rough
|$9,945
|$12,324
|$13,776
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,658
|$12,545
|$14,467
|Clean
|$9,053
|$11,752
|$13,528
|Average
|$7,843
|$10,165
|$11,650
|Rough
|$6,633
|$8,579
|$9,772
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,804
|$17,431
|$20,498
|Clean
|$12,002
|$16,329
|$19,168
|Average
|$10,398
|$14,124
|$16,507
|Rough
|$8,794
|$11,920
|$13,846
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,669
|$10,310
|$11,419
|Clean
|$8,126
|$9,658
|$10,678
|Average
|$7,040
|$8,354
|$9,195
|Rough
|$5,954
|$7,050
|$7,713
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,385
|$17,100
|$18,932
|Clean
|$13,484
|$16,018
|$17,703
|Average
|$11,682
|$13,856
|$15,246
|Rough
|$9,880
|$11,693
|$12,788
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,100
|$17,243
|$19,354
|Clean
|$13,216
|$16,152
|$18,097
|Average
|$11,450
|$13,972
|$15,585
|Rough
|$9,684
|$11,791
|$13,073
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,369
|$14,423
|$16,462
|Clean
|$10,657
|$13,511
|$15,394
|Average
|$9,233
|$11,687
|$13,257
|Rough
|$7,809
|$9,863
|$11,120
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,501
|$19,200
|$21,677
|Clean
|$14,530
|$17,985
|$20,270
|Average
|$12,588
|$15,557
|$17,456
|Rough
|$10,647
|$13,129
|$14,642
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,499
|$15,725
|$17,882
|Clean
|$11,716
|$14,731
|$16,722
|Average
|$10,151
|$12,742
|$14,400
|Rough
|$8,585
|$10,753
|$12,079
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,282
|$16,720
|$19,662
|Clean
|$11,513
|$15,662
|$18,386
|Average
|$9,974
|$13,548
|$15,834
|Rough
|$8,436
|$11,433
|$13,281
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,864
|$16,105
|$18,273
|Clean
|$12,058
|$15,087
|$17,087
|Average
|$10,447
|$13,050
|$14,715
|Rough
|$8,835
|$11,013
|$12,343
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,303
|$17,694
|$19,965
|Clean
|$13,407
|$16,575
|$18,669
|Average
|$11,616
|$14,337
|$16,077
|Rough
|$9,824
|$12,099
|$13,486