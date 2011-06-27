  1. Home
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,316$24,934$29,322
Clean$17,169$23,358$27,419
Average$14,874$20,204$23,613
Rough$12,580$17,051$19,806
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,179$17,667$20,000
Clean$13,291$16,549$18,702
Average$11,515$14,315$16,106
Rough$9,739$12,081$13,510
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,413$14,465$16,503
Clean$10,698$13,550$15,432
Average$9,269$11,721$13,290
Rough$7,839$9,891$11,147
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,944$15,751$17,636
Clean$12,133$14,755$16,492
Average$10,512$12,763$14,202
Rough$8,891$10,771$11,913
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,536$18,719$20,862
Clean$14,563$17,535$19,508
Average$12,617$15,168$16,800
Rough$10,671$12,800$14,092
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,330$15,734$18,005
Clean$11,557$14,739$16,836
Average$10,013$12,749$14,499
Rough$8,469$10,759$12,162
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,199$22,458$25,312
Clean$17,060$21,038$23,669
Average$14,780$18,197$20,383
Rough$12,500$15,357$17,097
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,860$14,664$16,542
Clean$11,117$13,737$15,469
Average$9,632$11,882$13,321
Rough$8,146$10,027$11,174
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,748$15,919$18,040
Clean$11,949$14,912$16,869
Average$10,353$12,899$14,527
Rough$8,756$10,885$12,185
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,214$15,567$17,804
Clean$11,449$14,582$16,648
Average$9,919$12,614$14,337
Rough$8,389$10,645$12,026
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,617$18,537$21,800
Clean$12,764$17,365$20,385
Average$11,058$15,020$17,555
Rough$9,353$12,676$14,725
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,511$12,967$14,614
Clean$9,853$12,147$13,665
Average$8,536$10,507$11,768
Rough$7,219$8,867$9,871
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,281$13,994$16,457
Clean$9,637$13,109$15,389
Average$8,349$11,339$13,253
Rough$7,061$9,570$11,117
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,324$22,223$26,134
Clean$15,302$20,818$24,438
Average$13,257$18,007$21,045
Rough$11,212$15,197$17,653
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,926$14,572$16,349
Clean$11,179$13,651$15,288
Average$9,685$11,808$13,166
Rough$8,191$9,965$11,044
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,024$20,453$24,053
Clean$14,083$19,160$22,492
Average$12,201$16,573$19,369
Rough$10,319$13,986$16,247
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,540$16,833$19,038
Clean$12,692$15,769$17,802
Average$10,996$13,640$15,331
Rough$9,300$11,511$12,859
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,778$16,681$19,277
Clean$11,978$15,626$18,026
Average$10,377$13,516$15,524
Rough$8,777$11,407$13,021
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,479$18,022$20,395
Clean$13,572$16,882$19,071
Average$11,758$14,603$16,424
Rough$9,945$12,324$13,776
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,658$12,545$14,467
Clean$9,053$11,752$13,528
Average$7,843$10,165$11,650
Rough$6,633$8,579$9,772
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,804$17,431$20,498
Clean$12,002$16,329$19,168
Average$10,398$14,124$16,507
Rough$8,794$11,920$13,846
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,669$10,310$11,419
Clean$8,126$9,658$10,678
Average$7,040$8,354$9,195
Rough$5,954$7,050$7,713
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,385$17,100$18,932
Clean$13,484$16,018$17,703
Average$11,682$13,856$15,246
Rough$9,880$11,693$12,788
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,100$17,243$19,354
Clean$13,216$16,152$18,097
Average$11,450$13,972$15,585
Rough$9,684$11,791$13,073
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,369$14,423$16,462
Clean$10,657$13,511$15,394
Average$9,233$11,687$13,257
Rough$7,809$9,863$11,120
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,501$19,200$21,677
Clean$14,530$17,985$20,270
Average$12,588$15,557$17,456
Rough$10,647$13,129$14,642
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,499$15,725$17,882
Clean$11,716$14,731$16,722
Average$10,151$12,742$14,400
Rough$8,585$10,753$12,079
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,282$16,720$19,662
Clean$11,513$15,662$18,386
Average$9,974$13,548$15,834
Rough$8,436$11,433$13,281
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,864$16,105$18,273
Clean$12,058$15,087$17,087
Average$10,447$13,050$14,715
Rough$8,835$11,013$12,343
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,303$17,694$19,965
Clean$13,407$16,575$18,669
Average$11,616$14,337$16,077
Rough$9,824$12,099$13,486
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,053 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,752 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $6,633 to $14,467, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.