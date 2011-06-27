  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Appraisal value

1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,300$1,668$1,844
Clean$1,159$1,488$1,650
Average$879$1,128$1,263
Rough$598$769$876
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$823$1,283$1,512
Clean$735$1,144$1,353
Average$557$868$1,036
Rough$379$591$718
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,046$1,365$1,520
Clean$933$1,218$1,360
Average$707$924$1,041
Rough$481$629$722
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$947$1,378$1,590
Clean$845$1,230$1,423
Average$641$932$1,090
Rough$436$635$756
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,210$1,562$1,730
Clean$1,080$1,394$1,549
Average$818$1,057$1,185
Rough$557$720$822
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,138$1,475$1,638
Clean$1,015$1,316$1,466
Average$769$998$1,122
Rough$524$680$778
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$881$1,303$1,512
Clean$786$1,162$1,353
Average$596$881$1,036
Rough$406$600$718
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,388$1,770$1,953
Clean$1,238$1,579$1,748
Average$938$1,197$1,338
Rough$639$816$928
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,298$1,665$1,841
Clean$1,158$1,486$1,648
Average$878$1,127$1,261
Rough$598$767$875
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,009$1,429$1,636
Clean$900$1,275$1,464
Average$682$967$1,121
Rough$464$659$777
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,212$1,574$1,747
Clean$1,081$1,404$1,563
Average$819$1,064$1,197
Rough$558$725$830
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,145$1,511$1,689
Clean$1,022$1,348$1,511
Average$774$1,022$1,157
Rough$527$696$802
Sell my 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $845 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,230 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $845 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,230 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $845 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,230 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series ranges from $436 to $1,590, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.