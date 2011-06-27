Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,300
|$1,668
|$1,844
|Clean
|$1,159
|$1,488
|$1,650
|Average
|$879
|$1,128
|$1,263
|Rough
|$598
|$769
|$876
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$823
|$1,283
|$1,512
|Clean
|$735
|$1,144
|$1,353
|Average
|$557
|$868
|$1,036
|Rough
|$379
|$591
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,046
|$1,365
|$1,520
|Clean
|$933
|$1,218
|$1,360
|Average
|$707
|$924
|$1,041
|Rough
|$481
|$629
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$947
|$1,378
|$1,590
|Clean
|$845
|$1,230
|$1,423
|Average
|$641
|$932
|$1,090
|Rough
|$436
|$635
|$756
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,210
|$1,562
|$1,730
|Clean
|$1,080
|$1,394
|$1,549
|Average
|$818
|$1,057
|$1,185
|Rough
|$557
|$720
|$822
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,138
|$1,475
|$1,638
|Clean
|$1,015
|$1,316
|$1,466
|Average
|$769
|$998
|$1,122
|Rough
|$524
|$680
|$778
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$881
|$1,303
|$1,512
|Clean
|$786
|$1,162
|$1,353
|Average
|$596
|$881
|$1,036
|Rough
|$406
|$600
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,388
|$1,770
|$1,953
|Clean
|$1,238
|$1,579
|$1,748
|Average
|$938
|$1,197
|$1,338
|Rough
|$639
|$816
|$928
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,298
|$1,665
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,158
|$1,486
|$1,648
|Average
|$878
|$1,127
|$1,261
|Rough
|$598
|$767
|$875
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,009
|$1,429
|$1,636
|Clean
|$900
|$1,275
|$1,464
|Average
|$682
|$967
|$1,121
|Rough
|$464
|$659
|$777
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,212
|$1,574
|$1,747
|Clean
|$1,081
|$1,404
|$1,563
|Average
|$819
|$1,064
|$1,197
|Rough
|$558
|$725
|$830
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,145
|$1,511
|$1,689
|Clean
|$1,022
|$1,348
|$1,511
|Average
|$774
|$1,022
|$1,157
|Rough
|$527
|$696
|$802