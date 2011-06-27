Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$2,207
|$2,595
|Clean
|$1,324
|$1,998
|$2,352
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,580
|$1,867
|Rough
|$774
|$1,162
|$1,382
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Blazer Xtreme Rwd 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,350
|$2,045
|$2,408
|Clean
|$1,223
|$1,852
|$2,183
|Average
|$969
|$1,464
|$1,733
|Rough
|$714
|$1,077
|$1,283
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,009
|$2,338
|Clean
|$1,244
|$1,819
|$2,120
|Average
|$986
|$1,439
|$1,683
|Rough
|$727
|$1,058
|$1,246
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$2,192
|$2,597
|Clean
|$1,282
|$1,985
|$2,354
|Average
|$1,015
|$1,570
|$1,869
|Rough
|$749
|$1,155
|$1,384
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Blazer LS Rwd 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,303
|$1,920
|$2,241
|Clean
|$1,180
|$1,738
|$2,032
|Average
|$935
|$1,375
|$1,613
|Rough
|$690
|$1,011
|$1,194