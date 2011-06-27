  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Solara
  4. Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Camry Solara
Overview
See Camry Solara Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3263 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Silver Stream Opalescent
  • Red Flame Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Fairway Green Pearl
  • Autumn Red Mica
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
See Camry Solara Inventory

Related Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles