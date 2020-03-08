Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me
- 158,739 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
1999 Diamond White Pearl Toyota Camry Solara Clean CARFAX. 3.0L V6 SMPI. 4-Speed Automatic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF28P2XC147395
Stock: 13131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,795
Capital Auto Sales - Chantilly / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Green 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.2L I4 SMPIRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CG22P2YC276194
Stock: CA0189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 111,775 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Just Right Motors - Cherry Hills Village / Colorado
well cared for one owner car. about flawless its safe reliable and serviced
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF28P5YC337659
Stock: 59690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 215,934 miles
$4,491
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Check out this 2000 Toyota Camry SLE before it's too late! You Can't Beat the Price with These Options Wood grain style accents, Warning lights-inc: airbag, seat belt, low fuel, door ajar, battery, check engine, oil pressure, brake, ABS, Variable intermittent wipers/washers, Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Tilt steering wheel, Side-impact door beams, Remote keyless entry-inc: 2-stage locking, illuminated entry, Remote hood/trunk/fuel-filler door releases, Rear window defogger w/timer, Rear spoiler. Stop By Today Come in for a quick visit at Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln, 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512 to claim your Toyota Camry! Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, NebraskaSid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF28PXYC351010
Stock: 4N20181C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 89,872 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
Autometrics - El Cerrito / California
Now offering a terrific one owner 2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE Coupe that is White in color and that comes with AM FM Compact Disc Player, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows and more. Includes a clean Carfax report. Well maintained and drives great. Comes with Our Free Warranty !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF22P31C444871
Stock: 871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 140,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2001 Toyota Camry Solara 2dr 2dr Coupe SLE V6 Automatic features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF28P81C506384
Stock: JYC-506384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- 216,045 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Kiefer Mazda - Eugene / Oregon
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! SE trim, Gold Dust Metallic exterior and Ivory interior. SPORT TRIM PKG, 8-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT W/CLOTH TRIM. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Remote Trunk Release, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: SPORT TRIM PKG P205/65R15 tires, 15" aluminum wheels, color-keyed mudguards, remote keyless entry, AM/FM cassette/compact disc w/(8) JBL speakers, carpeted floor mats, rear spoiler, leather steering wheel/shift knob, 8-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT W/CLOTH TRIM. Toyota SE with Gold Dust Metallic exterior and Ivory interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $22,500*. VISIT US TODAY: At Kiefer Mazda we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our automotive dealership. Please visit Kiefer Mazda at 383 Goodpasture Island Road and let us show you all of the Mazda services we offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/3/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF22P91C532937
Stock: FM3676C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 122,195 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,195
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF28P51C427724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 219,598 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,999
Apple Used Autos - Shakopee / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1FF28P61C531748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,336
Brandon Dodge Ram on Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Clean CARFAX.Camry Solara SLE, 2D Coupe, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Lunar Mist Metallic, Aluminum Wheels, Customer Preferred Package, Driver Confidence Package, Leather Seats, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Safety Package, Security Package. Odometer is 56020 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGGREAT NEWS for you if you're looking for peace of mind when buying a used vehicle. Ask about NEW Dealin' Doug CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED Program! Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through our service department for a complete system check and meet the requirements to be covered. This Warranty has many advantages including our One Year Sign and Drive Roadside Assistance, Rental Allowance for $35 Per Day and Up To 10 Days, $75 Towing Reimbursement, and Trip Interruption $75 Per Day Up To $375 Per Occurrence. Please contact us for more information on this FREE Warranty Coverage offered at Brandon Dodge on Broadway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF28P92C550606
Stock: L015002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 69,585 miles
$7,380
Dan Hecht Chevrolet - Effingham / Illinois
2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE Black 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota is a full-service dealership group that specializes in the sales, financing and service of two of America's top-selling automotive brands. When you shop our dealerships in Effingham, IL, you'll find the latest SUV, pickup truck and car models from both Toyota and Chevrolet available. Why shop around town or beyond when you can find your ideal next new or used vehicle in one place? We welcome you to learn more about our dealership group online now, where you can explore our new and used car inventory and our many automotive services. Then, visit us when you are in the area from nearby Decatur or Mattoon, Illinois!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Hardtop, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1FF28PX2C544004
Stock: W9737A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 120,432 miles
$3,782
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1FE22P12C012510
Stock: 2C012510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 214,181 miles
$4,174
Groove Toyota - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1FF28P92C590360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 216,151 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Anderson Dodge Jeep Chrysler Ram - Rockford / Illinois
Call 815-229-2000! HOME TEST-DRIVES and DELIVERY AVAILABLE! Recent Arrival! Red Flame Metallic 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Aluminum Wheels*, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC.19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara with Hardtop, Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1FF22PX2C569252
Stock: L122046B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 141,270 miles
$3,900
Woodhouse Ford - Blair / Nebraska
Only 141,270 Miles! Scores 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Toyota Camry Solara delivers a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wood-grain style trim, Washer-linked variable intermittent windshield wipers, Warning lights-inc: airbag, seat belt, low fuel, door ajar, battery, check engine, oil pressure, brake, ABS.*This Toyota Camry Solara Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Tilt steering wheel, Side-impact door beams, Remote hood/trunk/fuel-filler door releases, Rear window defogger w/timer, Pwr windows-inc: driver-side auto-down, retained pwr features, Pwr door locks w/anti-lockout feature, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (front vented), P205/65R15 all-season SBR tires, Overhead console w/sunglasses holder & garage door opener box.* Stop By Today *Stop by Woodhouse Ford located at 2546 S Highway 30, Blair, NE 68008 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!Only 141,270 Miles! Scores 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Toyota Camry Solara boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wood-grain style trim, Washer-linked variable intermittent windshield wipers, Warning lights-inc: airbag, seat belt, low fuel, door ajar, battery, check engine, oil pressure, brake, ABS.* This Toyota Camry Solara Features the Following Options *Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Tilt steering wheel, Side-impact door beams, Remote hood/trunk/fuel-filler door releases, Rear window defogger w/timer, Pwr windows-inc: driver-side auto-down, retained pwr features, Pwr door locks w/anti-lockout feature, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (front vented), P205/65R15 all-season SBR tires, Overhead console w/sunglasses holder & garage door opener box.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Woodhouse Ford, 2546 S Highway 30, Blair, NE 68008 to claim your Toyota Camry Solara!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF22P33CG06405
Stock: T201094A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 171,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Convertible plus an optional extended warranty is available.This Convertible was driven only 10,059 miles/year, currently at 171,000 miles plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy plus the front wheel drive delivers better traction and stability in snow and ice.The convertible soft top offers easy operation and inexpensive maintenance compared to a hardtop convertible, whats more is the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks. This keyless entry system that comes stock on this vehicle is a great convenience option, additionally the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. The rear spoiler not only adds to style but delivers a safer ride at higher speeds, not to mention the power windows are definitely a must have option.The CD player is definitely a must have, additionally the power outlet is a great feature for accessories when away from home.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1FF28P13C609887
Stock: 609887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 165,907 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Gold Coast Acura - Ventura / California
Camry Solara SE V6, 2D Coupe, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, White, Tan Cloth. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.SE V6 FWD20/27 City/Highway MPG1ST 2 OIL CHANGES FREE on ALL non-Acuras IF PURCHASED FROM US IN OUR SERVICE DEPT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CF28P73C607371
Stock: 12801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 173,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,950
Performance Toyota - Fairfield / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Includes: * MOON/SUNROOF, RECENT TRADE, CARFAX 1-OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Spoiler / Ground Effects and more*! Plus Free Car Washes for Life a Great Value, and just another reason to get a Pre-Owned vehicle from Performance Toyota. Why shop anywhere else for a used Toyota Camry Solara? Get a Performance Toyota Camry Solara from Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield!This Performance Budget Vehicle is being sold as-is, with no implied or expressed warranties.This cool 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE features a beautiful *Indigo Ink Pearl exterior and a Charcoal Fabric interior*.*Technology and Entertainment Features*: Includes Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player, Cassette Player.*Safety and Economy Features*: Includes Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 32.0 highway MPG / 23.0 City MPG (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*To get our below market retail value price on this 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE STOCK# 3C023809* contact Performance Toyota before this Toyota is gone! And we will give you top dollar for your trade!Performance Toyota has been family owned business serving Cincinnati Toyota shoppers for over 40 years. We also proudly serve Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester, Colerain, Middletown, Liberty Township, Cleves, Lawrenceburg (Indiana), Sharonville, Springboro, Wyoming, Glendale, Blue Ash, Evendale and Mason. Call or stop by Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield today at (513) 874-8797 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CE22P03C023809
Stock: 3C023809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
