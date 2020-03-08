Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

My Toyota Solara just hit 220,000 miles and still has the ORIGINAL alternator, motor, transmission, radiator, hoses, A/C compressor, and much much more. All the car ever needs is gas and oil to run for an infinite amount of miles. There is no rust at all and the interior still looks as if it is brand new. I recently had the car in the transmission shop because the rubber seal had cracked from age, he was absolutely astounded that most of the parts are original, especially the transmission which he claims if the oldest highest mileage one he has seen in his career. He said the car, if taken care of, will EASILY see 350,000. I will never own a better car in my life, truly on a level of its own

