Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara for Sale Near Me

106 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Camry Solara Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 106 listings
  • 1999 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    158,739 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE
    used

    2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    41,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,795

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6
    used

    2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    111,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6
    used

    2000 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    215,934 miles

    $4,491

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE in White
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    89,872 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry Solara

    140,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Gold
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    216,045 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry Solara

    122,195 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,195

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2001 Toyota Camry Solara

    219,598 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    102,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,336

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 in Black
    used

    2002 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    69,585 miles

    $7,380

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Red
    used

    2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    120,432 miles

    $3,782

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6
    used

    2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    214,181 miles

    $4,174

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Camry Solara
    used

    2002 Toyota Camry Solara

    216,151 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 in Silver
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    141,270 miles

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6

    171,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6

    165,907 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE

    173,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,950

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Camry Solara searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 106 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Solara
  4. Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry Solara

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry Solara
Overall Consumer Rating
4.9107 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Best Car Ever Built
kwn1237,10/20/2012
My Toyota Solara just hit 220,000 miles and still has the ORIGINAL alternator, motor, transmission, radiator, hoses, A/C compressor, and much much more. All the car ever needs is gas and oil to run for an infinite amount of miles. There is no rust at all and the interior still looks as if it is brand new. I recently had the car in the transmission shop because the rubber seal had cracked from age, he was absolutely astounded that most of the parts are original, especially the transmission which he claims if the oldest highest mileage one he has seen in his career. He said the car, if taken care of, will EASILY see 350,000. I will never own a better car in my life, truly on a level of its own
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Camry Solara
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to