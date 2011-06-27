2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Camry Hybrid Sedan
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,536*
Total Cash Price
$27,099
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,147*
Total Cash Price
$27,641
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,834*
Total Cash Price
$37,126
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Camry Hybrid Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$894
|$925
|$4,322
|Maintenance
|$43
|$443
|$345
|$847
|$1,197
|$2,875
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,208
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,372
|Financing
|$1,457
|$1,172
|$868
|$543
|$196
|$4,236
|Depreciation
|$3,794
|$2,422
|$2,292
|$2,689
|$2,548
|$13,745
|Fuel
|$611
|$629
|$648
|$667
|$687
|$3,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,919
|$5,541
|$5,164
|$5,940
|$5,972
|$30,536
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Camry Hybrid Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$851
|$880
|$912
|$944
|$4,408
|Maintenance
|$44
|$452
|$352
|$864
|$1,221
|$2,933
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,232
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,399
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,195
|$885
|$554
|$200
|$4,321
|Depreciation
|$3,870
|$2,470
|$2,338
|$2,743
|$2,599
|$14,020
|Fuel
|$623
|$642
|$661
|$680
|$701
|$3,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,077
|$5,652
|$5,267
|$6,059
|$6,091
|$31,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Camry Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,182
|$1,225
|$1,267
|$5,921
|Maintenance
|$59
|$607
|$473
|$1,160
|$1,640
|$3,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,655
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,880
|Financing
|$1,996
|$1,606
|$1,189
|$744
|$269
|$5,803
|Depreciation
|$5,198
|$3,318
|$3,140
|$3,684
|$3,491
|$18,831
|Fuel
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$941
|$4,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,849
|$7,591
|$7,075
|$8,138
|$8,182
|$41,834
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Build Your Camry Hybrid
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
