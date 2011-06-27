  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon Hybrid
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Avalon Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,950
See Avalon Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)680.0/663.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,950
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,950
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,950
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
All-Weather Liners Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Hideaway Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,950
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,950
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Wheel Locksyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Lower Door Moldingsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length195.3 in.
Curb weight3594 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Parisian Night Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Almond, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,950
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Avalon Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles