Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Hybrid Sedan
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,117*
Total Cash Price
$27,139
XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,839*
Total Cash Price
$27,682
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,480*
Total Cash Price
$37,180
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,805
|Maintenance
|$540
|$351
|$1,757
|$1,624
|$982
|$5,254
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,458
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,622
|Financing
|$1,460
|$1,173
|$869
|$544
|$196
|$4,242
|Depreciation
|$5,064
|$2,765
|$2,431
|$2,156
|$1,935
|$14,351
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,324
|$6,327
|$7,262
|$6,644
|$5,560
|$36,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$4,901
|Maintenance
|$551
|$358
|$1,792
|$1,656
|$1,002
|$5,359
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,487
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,654
|Financing
|$1,489
|$1,196
|$886
|$555
|$200
|$4,327
|Depreciation
|$5,165
|$2,820
|$2,480
|$2,199
|$1,974
|$14,638
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,530
|$6,454
|$7,407
|$6,777
|$5,671
|$36,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Avalon Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$1,315
|$1,355
|$1,396
|$6,583
|Maintenance
|$740
|$481
|$2,407
|$2,225
|$1,345
|$7,198
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,997
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,222
|Financing
|$2,000
|$1,607
|$1,191
|$745
|$269
|$5,812
|Depreciation
|$6,938
|$3,788
|$3,330
|$2,954
|$2,651
|$19,661
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,144
|$8,668
|$9,949
|$9,102
|$7,617
|$49,480
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Avalon Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
