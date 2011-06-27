Used 2017 Toyota 86 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Dave Griesel , 01/27/2018 860 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

10 of 11 people found this review helpful

If you want to go slip sliding around you have to switch stability control off. With it on and trying to hang the tail out it won't. You can barely feel subtle changes going on and the car corners like it is on rails. ( With Amtrac stuff going on this is probably an aged expression ), I traded in a 350Z and its very poor shifting and this car shifts great. Brakes are good and I have not had the opportunity to use them to the max. Rear camera works great and makes backing into a tight parking spot easy. If there is a curb you have to back in; as there is a very low front clearance; to avoid ( sooner or later ) damaging the front underneath. I am talking about shopping center parking with concrete curbing at one end and not street parking. So far mostly good or minor bad stuff. Now the audio functions that suck. The USB and the Ipod functions I could not get to work. I have an Ipod Touch 32GB 6th generation. I did get it to work with bluetooth. The Ipod function button would not turn on ( greyed out ). I loaded up a small USB memory 16GB MP3 with 20 CD's and plugged it into the USB port. The screen said it was checking the USB and then nothing happened. The USB memory worked fine in a 2018 Subaru Forester. I contacted Toyota online twice and complained to a dealer once. No joy. I searched through the Toyota manuals and found one place that said it would work and another place that said it may not work. Gas mileage is all city driving Price is out the door.