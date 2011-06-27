  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 86
  4. Used 2017 Toyota 86
  5. Used 2017 Toyota 86 Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Toyota 86 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 86
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a review
See all 86s for sale
List Price
$24,000
Used 86 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Car drives great. Audio functions suck.

Dave Griesel, 01/27/2018
860 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

If you want to go slip sliding around you have to switch stability control off. With it on and trying to hang the tail out it won't. You can barely feel subtle changes going on and the car corners like it is on rails. ( With Amtrac stuff going on this is probably an aged expression ), I traded in a 350Z and its very poor shifting and this car shifts great. Brakes are good and I have not had the opportunity to use them to the max. Rear camera works great and makes backing into a tight parking spot easy. If there is a curb you have to back in; as there is a very low front clearance; to avoid ( sooner or later ) damaging the front underneath. I am talking about shopping center parking with concrete curbing at one end and not street parking. So far mostly good or minor bad stuff. Now the audio functions that suck. The USB and the Ipod functions I could not get to work. I have an Ipod Touch 32GB 6th generation. I did get it to work with bluetooth. The Ipod function button would not turn on ( greyed out ). I loaded up a small USB memory 16GB MP3 with 20 CD's and plugged it into the USB port. The screen said it was checking the USB and then nothing happened. The USB memory worked fine in a 2018 Subaru Forester. I contacted Toyota online twice and complained to a dealer once. No joy. I searched through the Toyota manuals and found one place that said it would work and another place that said it may not work. Gas mileage is all city driving Price is out the door.

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Spiffy

Edgar Ruiz, 01/31/2017
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
5 of 10 people found this review helpful

Rented mustang, miata, camero, challenger for days aND test drove 370z, genesis, by far best bang for your buck and looks sporty

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Multi-day test drive

Tracey Thomerson, 08/10/2017
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Loved the car! Very fun to drive. Superbly handled curves on our California backroads. Would have purchased except I wanted leather seats and didn't like the racing stripes on the special edition. Purchased the Limited BRZ Automatic instead.

Performance
Report Abuse

Fun to drive

Karim Elghoroury., 10/20/2018
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love this car and it’s awesome to drive in. An automatic with paddle shifters. Case closed. Everything is awesome.

Report Abuse

speedy snowball

Al Franz, 09/25/2017
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

clutch is too sensitive; brake is not sensitive enough

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 86s for sale

Related Used 2017 Toyota 86 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles