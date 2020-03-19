2020 Toyota 86 Review

For years we've griped about the 86's lack of power, buzzy engine and the fact that it's a 200-horsepower car that often feels like a 150-horsepower car. Those things haven't changed for 2020. But neither has its merits. The 2020 Toyota 86 remains a textbook rear-wheel-drive plaything. It also delivers direct, intuitive steering and consistent braking. And though its traction limits aren't high, it's a perfect machine in which to learn basic rear-wheel-drive car control. For 2020, the only addition to the 86 lineup is a new model called the Hakone Edition, which comes with striking green metallic paint, bronze-colored wheels and a black spoiler. Inside it offers tan and black synthetic-suede seats and tan and black stitching. Unfortunately, you can't get the Hakone Edition with the optional TRD Handling package, which ups the car's braking and handling performance slightly. Similarly priced rivals include two hatchbacks, the 228-horsepower Volkswagen Golf GTI and the 250-hp Hyundai Veloster N, and the 181-hp Mazda Miata. Going with the GTI or Veloster will give you more practicality via their roomier rear seating and cargo areas, while the Miata has its convertible top. Base models of the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang are also worth checking out. But if learning performance-driving essentials at a relatively low starting price is a priority, then the 86 is an excellent place to start. What's it like to live with the 86? The Toyota 86 has barely changed in all the years since it was the Scion FR-S. (Remember Scion?) While that's a bit of a problem in some ways — cough, cough, we want CarPlay, cough — it means our impressions of the 2013 Scion FR-S that we bought to live with for a year are still just as relevant today. And we lived hard with the FR-S, slapping on a supercharger, exhaust, and fresh wheels and tires. You can read all about our long-term test with Toyota's entry-level rear-wheel-drive sports car.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The 86 is the minimalist's sports car of choice. No other coupe, especially at this price range, offers the same levels of engagement, confidence and fun as the 86 does. But even serious enthusiasts who are happy to look past the stiff ride and loud interior might not be so quick to ignore the lifeless engine and deeply disappointing tech interface.

How does it drive? 8.0

When it comes to feel, precision and handling, the Toyota 86 is near the top of the class. The steering is responsive and accurate, and even with the low limits of tire grip, there's always fun, literally, around every corner. Even if you don't feel comfortable driving a manual transmission, the automatic takes nothing away from having a good time on a great road.



Although, the 86 hits 60 mph in 8.3 seconds with an automatic transmission and 6.7 seconds with the manual transmission. Most of that difference comes from the leisurely launch from the automatic, but the engine still falls flat on its face after every full-throttle upshift due to its anemic nature. The engine remains a disappointment.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The interior stitching and faux-suede interior panels are nice touches, but this Toyota is no touring car. The suspension tuning is a little too stiff to be considered comfortable. You'll feel all the bumps and road imperfections.



The tires also bring the noise on coarse surfaces. Keeping the weight down means minimizing the sound deadening, so the 86 is definitely on the loud side. Wind noise becomes quite noticeable at higher speeds. It's never too much for the driving enthusiast, but passengers might disagree.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The interior design of the 86 is uncomplicated and minimalist. Every control is right at your fingertips. The driving position feels a bit vertical at first but becomes second nature and allows for excellent forward visibility. The 86's compact size and ample windows make lane changing and parking easy.



Getting in and out is easy thanks to the generous door openings and low-profile seat cushions. Just don't consider this a four-passenger vehicle since rear-seat space and access are laughable, even for children. The seats are better left to cargo duty.

How’s the tech? 5.5

The 86's technology package is like the car itself: minimal. And like the engine, it's in need of an update or aftermarket support to make it better. The touchscreen is difficult to see during the day, and the entire unit looks like a low-end aftermarket piece. Audio quality is lacking in both power and fidelity. In our testing, the Bluetooth connection was plagued by inconsistent behavior.



While we don't specifically mind the lack of functionality, we'd rate this system higher if Toyota included Android Auto or Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. What we do rate highly is the 86's ability to let you relax the stability control system (in Track mode) or shut it off entirely for full enjoyment of the car's capabilities.

How’s the storage? 7.5

No one will ever accuse the 86 of sacrificing performance for practicality, but that doesn't mean it's not capable of carrying its fair share. The 6.9-cubic-foot trunk is larger than the Miata's 4 cubic feet but smaller than the Civic Si's. But once you fold the rear seats, the 86 can hold a full set of wheels and tires and a small tool set — perfect for a weekend track event.



The 86's small cabin doesn't offer much storage, but what's available manages to hold most small personal items. As a bonus, nothing stored in the cupholders will prevent you from driving as vigorously as you like.

How economical is it? 7.5

While sports cars aren't known for their fuel economy, the 86, when equipped with a manual transmission, is EPA-rated at 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway). We achieved 25 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route in a manual-equipped 86. When optioned with the automatic transmission, the 86 gets a higher EPA rating of 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway).

Is it a good value? 7.5

It's tough to assign value to an emotional machine like a sports car. But if simple rear-wheel-drive excitement is what you're after, the 86 is right in the mix. It offers more protection and insulation than a convertible such as the Miata but is smaller and more fun than an entry-level Camaro or Mustang. Interior build quality is tight, and our test 86 stayed free of squeaks and rattles, even after driving over some fairly rough roads. Warranty coverage is comparable to what other cars in the segment offer. Toyota also provides two free years of scheduled maintenance.

Wildcard 8.5

The Toyota 86 delivers a pure, unadulterated driving experience. Steering is near-telepathic, and the car's low levels of grip allow you to explore and exploit the 86's excellent balance and agility without putting undue risk to your driver's license. But perfection eludes the 86 in large part to its annoyingly deficient engine.

Which 86 does Edmunds recommend?

The 86 is not a car to buy for creature comforts or amenities. Every trim comes with essentially the same performance-driving hardware, though you can option up the brakes and dampers. In general, we think the base 86 is the right place to start.

Toyota 86 models

For 2020 the 86 comes in three trims: the 86, the 86 GT and the 86 Hakone Edition, all of which come standard with a 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder engine, which has two output ratings depending on which transmission it's paired with. Coupled to the standard six-speed manual transmission, it's good for 205 hp and 156 lb-ft of torque. When matched with the optional six-speed automatic, the engine is downrated to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft.