Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
2020 Toyota 86

#3 Coupe

What’s new

  • New 86 Hakone Edition trim with unique green paint and bronze-colored wheels
  • No other significant changes for 2020
  • Part of the first 86 generation introduced for 2017 (but also related to the old Scion FR-S)

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent steering and handling
  • Lots of standard features for the money
  • Nicely trimmed cabin
  • Acceleration is underwhelming
  • Small trunk doesn't hold much cargo
  • Lacks the latest driver safety aids
MSRP Starting at
$27,060
$27,060
Compare dealer price quotes
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Toyota 86 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 86
GT and Hakone Edition

 

Build & price

2020 Toyota 86 Review

For years we've griped about the 86's lack of power, buzzy engine and the fact that it's a 200-horsepower car that often feels like a 150-horsepower car. Those things haven't changed for 2020. But neither has its merits.

The 2020 Toyota 86 remains a textbook rear-wheel-drive plaything. It also delivers direct, intuitive steering and consistent braking. And though its traction limits aren't high, it's a perfect machine in which to learn basic rear-wheel-drive car control.

For 2020, the only addition to the 86 lineup is a new model called the Hakone Edition, which comes with striking green metallic paint, bronze-colored wheels and a black spoiler. Inside it offers tan and black synthetic-suede seats and tan and black stitching. Unfortunately, you can't get the Hakone Edition with the optional TRD Handling package, which ups the car's braking and handling performance slightly.

Similarly priced rivals include two hatchbacks, the 228-horsepower Volkswagen Golf GTI and the 250-hp Hyundai Veloster N, and the 181-hp Mazda Miata. Going with the GTI or Veloster will give you more practicality via their roomier rear seating and cargo areas, while the Miata has its convertible top. Base models of the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang are also worth checking out. But if learning performance-driving essentials at a relatively low starting price is a priority, then the 86 is an excellent place to start.

What's it like to live with the 86?

The Toyota 86 has barely changed in all the years since it was the Scion FR-S. (Remember Scion?) While that's a bit of a problem in some ways — cough, cough, we want CarPlay, cough — it means our impressions of the 2013 Scion FR-S that we bought to live with for a year are still just as relevant today. And we lived hard with the FR-S, slapping on a supercharger, exhaust, and fresh wheels and tires. You can read all about our long-term test with Toyota's entry-level rear-wheel-drive sports car.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
The 86 is the minimalist's sports car of choice. No other coupe, especially at this price range, offers the same levels of engagement, confidence and fun as the 86 does. But even serious enthusiasts who are happy to look past the stiff ride and loud interior might not be so quick to ignore the lifeless engine and deeply disappointing tech interface.

How does it drive?

8.0
When it comes to feel, precision and handling, the Toyota 86 is near the top of the class. The steering is responsive and accurate, and even with the low limits of tire grip, there's always fun, literally, around every corner. Even if you don't feel comfortable driving a manual transmission, the automatic takes nothing away from having a good time on a great road.

Although, the 86 hits 60 mph in 8.3 seconds with an automatic transmission and 6.7 seconds with the manual transmission. Most of that difference comes from the leisurely launch from the automatic, but the engine still falls flat on its face after every full-throttle upshift due to its anemic nature. The engine remains a disappointment.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The interior stitching and faux-suede interior panels are nice touches, but this Toyota is no touring car. The suspension tuning is a little too stiff to be considered comfortable. You'll feel all the bumps and road imperfections.

The tires also bring the noise on coarse surfaces. Keeping the weight down means minimizing the sound deadening, so the 86 is definitely on the loud side. Wind noise becomes quite noticeable at higher speeds. It's never too much for the driving enthusiast, but passengers might disagree.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The interior design of the 86 is uncomplicated and minimalist. Every control is right at your fingertips. The driving position feels a bit vertical at first but becomes second nature and allows for excellent forward visibility. The 86's compact size and ample windows make lane changing and parking easy.

Getting in and out is easy thanks to the generous door openings and low-profile seat cushions. Just don't consider this a four-passenger vehicle since rear-seat space and access are laughable, even for children. The seats are better left to cargo duty.

How’s the tech?

5.5
The 86's technology package is like the car itself: minimal. And like the engine, it's in need of an update or aftermarket support to make it better. The touchscreen is difficult to see during the day, and the entire unit looks like a low-end aftermarket piece. Audio quality is lacking in both power and fidelity. In our testing, the Bluetooth connection was plagued by inconsistent behavior.

While we don't specifically mind the lack of functionality, we'd rate this system higher if Toyota included Android Auto or Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. What we do rate highly is the 86's ability to let you relax the stability control system (in Track mode) or shut it off entirely for full enjoyment of the car's capabilities.

How’s the storage?

7.5
No one will ever accuse the 86 of sacrificing performance for practicality, but that doesn't mean it's not capable of carrying its fair share. The 6.9-cubic-foot trunk is larger than the Miata's 4 cubic feet but smaller than the Civic Si's. But once you fold the rear seats, the 86 can hold a full set of wheels and tires and a small tool set — perfect for a weekend track event.

The 86's small cabin doesn't offer much storage, but what's available manages to hold most small personal items. As a bonus, nothing stored in the cupholders will prevent you from driving as vigorously as you like.

How economical is it?

7.5
While sports cars aren't known for their fuel economy, the 86, when equipped with a manual transmission, is EPA-rated at 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway). We achieved 25 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route in a manual-equipped 86. When optioned with the automatic transmission, the 86 gets a higher EPA rating of 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway).

Is it a good value?

7.5
It's tough to assign value to an emotional machine like a sports car. But if simple rear-wheel-drive excitement is what you're after, the 86 is right in the mix. It offers more protection and insulation than a convertible such as the Miata but is smaller and more fun than an entry-level Camaro or Mustang. Interior build quality is tight, and our test 86 stayed free of squeaks and rattles, even after driving over some fairly rough roads. Warranty coverage is comparable to what other cars in the segment offer. Toyota also provides two free years of scheduled maintenance.

Wildcard

8.5
The Toyota 86 delivers a pure, unadulterated driving experience. Steering is near-telepathic, and the car's low levels of grip allow you to explore and exploit the 86's excellent balance and agility without putting undue risk to your driver's license. But perfection eludes the 86 in large part to its annoyingly deficient engine.

Which 86 does Edmunds recommend?

The 86 is not a car to buy for creature comforts or amenities. Every trim comes with essentially the same performance-driving hardware, though you can option up the brakes and dampers. In general, we think the base 86 is the right place to start.

Toyota 86 models

For 2020 the 86 comes in three trims: the 86, the 86 GT and the 86 Hakone Edition, all of which come standard with a 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder engine, which has two output ratings depending on which transmission it's paired with. Coupled to the standard six-speed manual transmission, it's good for 205 hp and 156 lb-ft of torque. When matched with the optional six-speed automatic, the engine is downrated to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft.

The base 86 model comes standard with 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Stepping up to the GT replaces the 17-inch wheels with 18s and adds a rear spoiler and simulated suede trim to the front seats, which are heated. The GT also gets a 4.2-inch multi-information display in the instrument cluster, keyless entry and ignition, and dual-zone climate control.

The 86 Hakone Edition is essentially a GT trim with the unique green paint and 17-inch bronze-colored wheels in place of the GT's 18s.

Brembo brakes and Sachs suspension dampers are available on the base 86 and GT trims as part of the TRD Handling package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota 86.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome Vehicle!!!
Brandon,
Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

I, bought a brand new one glossy black. I'm enjoying mine. Also, the power is quick enough. If you want more power, then get a turbo installed. Or, buy a faster car.. it's your drivers license, not mine. The suspension is perfect. Everything about this car is A+ Toyota and Subaru did a terrific job teaming up together.

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Features & Specs

GT 2dr Coupe features & specs
GT 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$29,910
MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower200 hp @ 7000 rpm
2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$27,780
MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower200 hp @ 7000 rpm
Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe features & specs
Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
MSRP$29,870
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower205 hp @ 7000 rpm
GT 2dr Coupe features & specs
GT 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
MSRP$30,190
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower205 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all 2020 Toyota 86 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 86 safety features:

Backup Camera
Projects an image of objects and vehicles in the car's rearward path of travel to help prevent a collision.
Hill Start Assist Control
Prevents the car from rolling backward on a hill by maintaining brake hold as the driver's foot moves from the brake to accelerator pedal.
Side (Front Only)/Side Curtain Airbags
Deploys airbags in the event of a collision, including side-curtain airbags useful for protecting rear passengers.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover7.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Toyota 86 vs. the competition

Toyota 86 vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata

Certainly the difference that matters the most between the 86 and the Miata is Mazda's convertible roof. Though you'll gain the joy of topless motoring in the Miata, you'll sacrifice a slight amount of handling precision during very aggressive driving. Still, the Miata is an incredibly fun car to drive. Like the 86, its modest limits and rear-wheel-drive character make it a compelling choice.

Compare Toyota 86 & Mazda MX-5 Miata features

Toyota 86 vs. Toyota GR Supra

Put simply, the GR Supra is a lot more car than the 86. It accelerates quicker, has higher cornering and braking limits, and laps a track in much less time. It's also smaller inside than the 86. But are you really buying either of these coupes to haul cargo? As driver's cars go, the Supra is the superior machine, but you'll have to pay a lot more to get it.

Compare Toyota 86 & Toyota GR Supra features

Toyota 86 vs. Honda Civic

If you're willing to give up what might be the 86's biggest attraction — rear-wheel drive — the front-wheel-drive Civic Si might be a better choice. It offers more useful power delivery than the 86. It's also a more practical car thanks to two additional doors and a roomier interior with real cargo space. And it delivers those assets for a lower price than an 86.

Compare Toyota 86 & Honda Civic features

FAQ

Is the Toyota 86 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 86 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota 86 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 86 gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 86 has 6.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota 86. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Toyota 86?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota 86:

  • New 86 Hakone Edition trim with unique green paint and bronze-colored wheels
  • No other significant changes for 2020
  • Part of the first 86 generation introduced for 2017 (but also related to the old Scion FR-S)
Learn more

Is the Toyota 86 reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota 86 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 86. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 86's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Toyota 86 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Toyota 86 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 86 and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 86 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota 86?

The least-expensive 2020 Toyota 86 is the 2020 Toyota 86 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,060.

Other versions include:

  • GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,910
  • 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,780
  • Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $29,870
  • GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $30,190
  • Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,590
  • 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $27,060
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota 86?

If you're interested in the Toyota 86, the next question is, which 86 model is right for you? 86 variants include GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of 86 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

2020 Toyota 86 Overview

The 2020 Toyota 86 is offered in the following submodels: 86 Coupe. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2020 Toyota 86?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota 86 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 86 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 86.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota 86 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 86 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

