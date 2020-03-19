2020 Toyota 86
What’s new
- New 86 Hakone Edition trim with unique green paint and bronze-colored wheels
- No other significant changes for 2020
- Part of the first 86 generation introduced for 2017 (but also related to the old Scion FR-S)
Pros & Cons
- Excellent steering and handling
- Lots of standard features for the money
- Nicely trimmed cabin
- Acceleration is underwhelming
- Small trunk doesn't hold much cargo
- Lacks the latest driver safety aids
2020 Toyota 86 Review
For years we've griped about the 86's lack of power, buzzy engine and the fact that it's a 200-horsepower car that often feels like a 150-horsepower car. Those things haven't changed for 2020. But neither has its merits.
The 2020 Toyota 86 remains a textbook rear-wheel-drive plaything. It also delivers direct, intuitive steering and consistent braking. And though its traction limits aren't high, it's a perfect machine in which to learn basic rear-wheel-drive car control.
For 2020, the only addition to the 86 lineup is a new model called the Hakone Edition, which comes with striking green metallic paint, bronze-colored wheels and a black spoiler. Inside it offers tan and black synthetic-suede seats and tan and black stitching. Unfortunately, you can't get the Hakone Edition with the optional TRD Handling package, which ups the car's braking and handling performance slightly.
Similarly priced rivals include two hatchbacks, the 228-horsepower Volkswagen Golf GTI and the 250-hp Hyundai Veloster N, and the 181-hp Mazda Miata. Going with the GTI or Veloster will give you more practicality via their roomier rear seating and cargo areas, while the Miata has its convertible top. Base models of the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang are also worth checking out. But if learning performance-driving essentials at a relatively low starting price is a priority, then the 86 is an excellent place to start.
What's it like to live with the 86?
The Toyota 86 has barely changed in all the years since it was the Scion FR-S. (Remember Scion?) While that's a bit of a problem in some ways — cough, cough, we want CarPlay, cough — it means our impressions of the 2013 Scion FR-S that we bought to live with for a year are still just as relevant today. And we lived hard with the FR-S, slapping on a supercharger, exhaust, and fresh wheels and tires. You can read all about our long-term test with Toyota's entry-level rear-wheel-drive sports car.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Although, the 86 hits 60 mph in 8.3 seconds with an automatic transmission and 6.7 seconds with the manual transmission. Most of that difference comes from the leisurely launch from the automatic, but the engine still falls flat on its face after every full-throttle upshift due to its anemic nature. The engine remains a disappointment.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The tires also bring the noise on coarse surfaces. Keeping the weight down means minimizing the sound deadening, so the 86 is definitely on the loud side. Wind noise becomes quite noticeable at higher speeds. It's never too much for the driving enthusiast, but passengers might disagree.
How’s the interior?7.5
Getting in and out is easy thanks to the generous door openings and low-profile seat cushions. Just don't consider this a four-passenger vehicle since rear-seat space and access are laughable, even for children. The seats are better left to cargo duty.
How’s the tech?5.5
While we don't specifically mind the lack of functionality, we'd rate this system higher if Toyota included Android Auto or Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. What we do rate highly is the 86's ability to let you relax the stability control system (in Track mode) or shut it off entirely for full enjoyment of the car's capabilities.
How’s the storage?7.5
The 86's small cabin doesn't offer much storage, but what's available manages to hold most small personal items. As a bonus, nothing stored in the cupholders will prevent you from driving as vigorously as you like.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard8.5
Which 86 does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota 86 models
For 2020 the 86 comes in three trims: the 86, the 86 GT and the 86 Hakone Edition, all of which come standard with a 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder engine, which has two output ratings depending on which transmission it's paired with. Coupled to the standard six-speed manual transmission, it's good for 205 hp and 156 lb-ft of torque. When matched with the optional six-speed automatic, the engine is downrated to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft.
The base 86 model comes standard with 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Stepping up to the GT replaces the 17-inch wheels with 18s and adds a rear spoiler and simulated suede trim to the front seats, which are heated. The GT also gets a 4.2-inch multi-information display in the instrument cluster, keyless entry and ignition, and dual-zone climate control.
The 86 Hakone Edition is essentially a GT trim with the unique green paint and 17-inch bronze-colored wheels in place of the GT's 18s.
Brembo brakes and Sachs suspension dampers are available on the base 86 and GT trims as part of the TRD Handling package.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota 86.
Trending topics in reviews
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
I, bought a brand new one glossy black. I'm enjoying mine. Also, the power is quick enough. If you want more power, then get a turbo installed. Or, buy a faster car.. it's your drivers license, not mine. The suspension is perfect. Everything about this car is A+ Toyota and Subaru did a terrific job teaming up together.
Features & Specs
|GT 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,910
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$27,780
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$29,870
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 7000 rpm
|GT 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$30,190
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 86 safety features:
- Backup Camera
- Projects an image of objects and vehicles in the car's rearward path of travel to help prevent a collision.
- Hill Start Assist Control
- Prevents the car from rolling backward on a hill by maintaining brake hold as the driver's foot moves from the brake to accelerator pedal.
- Side (Front Only)/Side Curtain Airbags
- Deploys airbags in the event of a collision, including side-curtain airbags useful for protecting rear passengers.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|7.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota 86 vs. the competition
Toyota 86 vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata
Certainly the difference that matters the most between the 86 and the Miata is Mazda's convertible roof. Though you'll gain the joy of topless motoring in the Miata, you'll sacrifice a slight amount of handling precision during very aggressive driving. Still, the Miata is an incredibly fun car to drive. Like the 86, its modest limits and rear-wheel-drive character make it a compelling choice.
Toyota 86 vs. Toyota GR Supra
Put simply, the GR Supra is a lot more car than the 86. It accelerates quicker, has higher cornering and braking limits, and laps a track in much less time. It's also smaller inside than the 86. But are you really buying either of these coupes to haul cargo? As driver's cars go, the Supra is the superior machine, but you'll have to pay a lot more to get it.
Toyota 86 vs. Honda Civic
If you're willing to give up what might be the 86's biggest attraction — rear-wheel drive — the front-wheel-drive Civic Si might be a better choice. It offers more useful power delivery than the 86. It's also a more practical car thanks to two additional doors and a roomier interior with real cargo space. And it delivers those assets for a lower price than an 86.
FAQ
Is the Toyota 86 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota 86?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota 86:
- New 86 Hakone Edition trim with unique green paint and bronze-colored wheels
- No other significant changes for 2020
- Part of the first 86 generation introduced for 2017 (but also related to the old Scion FR-S)
Is the Toyota 86 reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota 86 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota 86?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota 86 is the 2020 Toyota 86 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,060.
Other versions include:
- GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,910
- 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,780
- Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $29,870
- GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $30,190
- Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,590
- 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $27,060
What are the different models of Toyota 86?
