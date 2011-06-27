Used 2006 Suzuki XL-7 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$21,999
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$21,999
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$21,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/354.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$21,999
Torque184 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$21,999
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
$21,999
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$21,999
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$21,999
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$21,999
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$21,999
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$21,999
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
$21,999
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.5 degrees
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height68.0 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
$21,999
Exterior Colors
  • Azure Gray Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • White Pearl
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Clear Beige Metallic
  • Shining Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$21,999
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R16 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$21,999
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$21,999
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
