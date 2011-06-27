Used 1997 Suzuki X-90 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2424
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/26 mpg22/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)244.2/288.6 mi.244.2/288.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG2424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.2 in.34.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.49.1 in.
Front shoulder room49.8 in.49.8 in.
Measurements
Length146.1 in.146.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2500 lbs.2346 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.4 cu.ft.8.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.
Height60.5 in.60.5 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.86.6 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Reddish Blue Metallic
  • Antares Red
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
  • Reddish Blue Metallic
  • Antares Red
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic


