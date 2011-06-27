  1. Home
1997 Suzuki X-90 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Doesn't look like everthing else on the road.
  • Doesn't look like ANYTHING else on the road.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Suzuki's cool new X-90 sport-ute takes the place of the now defunct Samurai in the maker's lineup. Larger, more powerful, and more sophisticated than the Samurai ever dreamed of being, the X-90 is aimed squarely at young singles with disposable income and no responsibilities.

The X-90 is an amalgam of two-seater sports coupe, convertible and four-wheel drive sport utility. The two-seat cockpit sits beneath a T-top roof, just forward of an 8.4 cubic foot conventional trunk, and on top of a two- or four-wheel drive chassis. Body on frame construction is motivated by a 95-horsepower four-cylinder engine. An automatic transmission is available in place of the standard five-speed manual gear changer.

The only part of this formula that seems wrong is the 1.6-liter engine. Its power output seems to be a bit on the meager side for a vehicle with such sporting pretensions. The Sidekick Sport's 120-horsepower, 1.8-liter engine should at least be an option on the heavier four-wheel drive model.

Dual airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes and daytime running lights are standard. All X-90's come equipped with power windows and locks, power steering, alloy wheels, and intermittent wipers. Order four-wheel drive and you'll get cruise control, a security alarm and an Alpine stereo.

Suzuki's taking a chance here, creating a new niche in the SUV market. We think that the X-90 will find limited success in climates and terrains where its four-wheel drive will have some relevancy, and in places where style-conscious buyers don't find what they want in the slightly more versatile Geo Tracker, Jeep Wrangler, and Suzuki's own Sidekick convertible. The X-90's T-top roof is easier to operate than the soft tops of any of those vehicles, but this new Suzuki won't carry more than two people; the others will carry four. Us? We'd rather have a used two-year old Miata for the same price, and forget about traversing tough mountain trails in favor of twisty two-lane highways.

1997 Highlights

No changes to Suzuki's alternative to AWD vehicles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Suzuki X-90.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

suzuki x90
mike fisher,05/05/2002
great suv. get more comments from people than with any i ever had.they are rare and people say what is that? what a great looking small suv! most reliable and fun to drive vehicles i ever owned. would buy another.
Love My X-90!
Xavier,08/09/2009
I haven't had any major problems with my X-90. It's been one of the best buys of my Life.
97 X 90
x 90 fan,11/24/2002
I had a 97 2WD X 90 from 97 to 2000. It definitely was a fun car. I'd say a great teen car or "young person" car. Kick stereo. Comfort level was moderate. Very small interior. No more than 2 adults could fit. Very reliable for the 45000 mi I put on it. Wish I had got the 4WD version. 2WD was poor in snow / ice. Basically a very fun, short haul, good weather car.
If one can find one of these, they better grab it.
danny ratcliffe,08/10/2016
2dr SUV
I bought this car in 1997. Commuted to work 7 yr. so the miles are road-miles. It still runs good and lots of fun on and off road, however very little off road with this car. Has been maintained well and still has several hundred K to go. Only 2000 made of this car. Very unique.
See all 5 reviews of the 1997 Suzuki X-90
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Suzuki X-90 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Suzuki X-90

Used 1997 Suzuki X-90 Overview

The Used 1997 Suzuki X-90 is offered in the following submodels: X-90 SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV, and 2dr SUV 4WD.

