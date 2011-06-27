Estimated values
2004 Mercury Monterey Luxury 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,134
|$2,986
|$3,450
|Clean
|$1,981
|$2,771
|$3,200
|Average
|$1,675
|$2,341
|$2,700
|Rough
|$1,369
|$1,912
|$2,200
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Monterey Convenience 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,037
|$2,887
|$3,350
|Clean
|$1,891
|$2,679
|$3,108
|Average
|$1,599
|$2,264
|$2,622
|Rough
|$1,306
|$1,848
|$2,137
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Monterey Premier 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,506
|$3,155
|$3,510
|Clean
|$2,326
|$2,928
|$3,256
|Average
|$1,967
|$2,474
|$2,747
|Rough
|$1,607
|$2,020
|$2,239