Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 Edition 10 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,256
|$14,372
|$16,824
|Clean
|$9,454
|$13,265
|$15,474
|Average
|$7,850
|$11,051
|$12,775
|Rough
|$6,247
|$8,837
|$10,076
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,678
|$10,760
|$12,597
|Clean
|$7,078
|$9,932
|$11,586
|Average
|$5,877
|$8,274
|$9,565
|Rough
|$4,677
|$6,616
|$7,544
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,188
|$14,985
|$17,274
|Clean
|$10,313
|$13,831
|$15,888
|Average
|$8,564
|$11,523
|$13,117
|Rough
|$6,814
|$9,214
|$10,346
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK280 Edition 10 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,292
|$13,021
|$15,242
|Clean
|$8,565
|$12,018
|$14,020
|Average
|$7,113
|$10,013
|$11,574
|Rough
|$5,660
|$8,007
|$9,129
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,271
|$11,215
|$12,983
|Clean
|$7,624
|$10,351
|$11,941
|Average
|$6,331
|$8,623
|$9,859
|Rough
|$5,038
|$6,896
|$7,776