Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,924
|$76,384
|$83,380
|Clean
|$65,643
|$72,799
|$79,248
|Average
|$59,082
|$65,628
|$70,986
|Rough
|$52,521
|$58,458
|$62,723
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$81,524
|$100,701
|$117,619
|Clean
|$77,644
|$95,975
|$111,791
|Average
|$69,884
|$86,522
|$100,136
|Rough
|$62,123
|$77,069
|$88,480