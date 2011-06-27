Estimated values
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,375
|$5,308
|$5,996
|Clean
|$4,162
|$5,041
|$5,679
|Average
|$3,735
|$4,508
|$5,045
|Rough
|$3,309
|$3,975
|$4,411
Estimated values
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,429
|$5,637
|$6,521
|Clean
|$4,213
|$5,354
|$6,176
|Average
|$3,781
|$4,787
|$5,487
|Rough
|$3,350
|$4,221
|$4,797
Estimated values
2011 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,276
|$5,461
|$6,329
|Clean
|$4,067
|$5,186
|$5,994
|Average
|$3,651
|$4,638
|$5,325
|Rough
|$3,234
|$4,089
|$4,656
Estimated values
2011 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,405
|$5,610
|$6,492
|Clean
|$4,190
|$5,328
|$6,149
|Average
|$3,761
|$4,764
|$5,463
|Rough
|$3,332
|$4,201
|$4,776