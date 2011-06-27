Estimated values
1999 Mercury Cougar I4 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,144
|$2,513
|Clean
|$1,303
|$1,901
|$2,229
|Average
|$963
|$1,415
|$1,660
|Rough
|$622
|$929
|$1,091
1999 Mercury Cougar V6 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,493
|$2,169
|$2,541
|Clean
|$1,320
|$1,923
|$2,253
|Average
|$975
|$1,431
|$1,678
|Rough
|$630
|$940
|$1,103