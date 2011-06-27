  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Sidekick
  4. Used 1994 Suzuki Sidekick
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1994 Suzuki Sidekick Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Suzuki Sidekick for Sale
List Price Estimate
$628 - $1,334
Used Sidekick for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

All Sidekicks get an alarm and a tilt steering wheel as standard equipment this year. A high-mounted rear brake light is a new safety item found on all Sidekicks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Suzuki Sidekick.

5(70%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.5
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Suzuki
christyj51,12/08/2014
I bought my little car in 2006 - she got 40 MPG and was the best car I've ever had - she had one owner before me and he must have taken good care of her. I writing this review because last week the ins. co. totaled her because we were rear ended by a 18 wheeler. I've tried to find a new/used Sidekick but there are not many left on the road -- after being rear ended the police officer pulled the drivers side quarter panel out, the car started and off we went to continue our journey still getting 40MPG. Unless you're a owner of one of these cars you don't understand the durability, I do, and I wish they still made them -- her engine was still good when towed -- how do you find a great car?
I've moved up, but I miss my 'Zuki
Di,06/02/2006
I bought this car in '94 with 20,000 miles on it. It was in a head-on accident, two rear-end accidents and, finally, the insurance company "totalled" it after I was recently hit by a crazy person running an intersection. It was plain bad luck with all of them, but even after the last one, the car DROVE, with, as it turned out, the battery wonked out of its bracket and was laying on top of the engine. Most importantly, neither my husband or I were seriously injured. I just bought a '99 Subaru Outback and I like the features, but I wasn't "done" with the Suzuki and already I have to have the Outback's speedometer repaired...not to mention, it's a gas hog (though a 4-cyl. as well) in comparison. My grief is complex!
I Want Nothing More Than My 94!
Hannah B,05/26/2016
JX 4dr SUV 4WD
My family bought our (now my) 94 from family friends in 2014. I've been driving it as my own for almost a full year and a half now. I did replace the stereo (nothing was wrong with the original) so that I could have bluetooth connection, USB plug-in, etc. All the "new-age" features. I will say that I did give it an "OK" on acceleration and shifting because 1) Acceleration depending on the slope of the road varies. 2) MY shifting need a little work due to my own stupidity when learning how to drive a stick-shift. It shifted perfectly before I got a hold of it! Prior to this car I was driving a 2014 Chevy Sonic, and then a 2015 Chevy Cruze (both my mother's that I was able to Taxi myself around in for sports). AND TO BE HONEST, I prefer the '94. I was driving it in a small town- so speed and keeping up wasn't an issue considering my biggest competitions and surroundings were highways. Living in a big city and driving on Freeways concerned me at first, but it does PHENOMENAL. The brakes are even better than the newer cars I've driven. I had an incident in the city with a truck; he rear-ended me going 45 mph. The front of his truck was bent up a little- my car had a little scratch and ran totally smooth without hesitation. I feel safe, comfortable, and absolutely love my Suzuki. My family and friends encourage me to get a new car- but until it becomes un-fixable- I plan on keeping it forever. :)
My Suzie
Suzie,12/17/2005
I bought my 1994 Suzuki Sidekick new, 126,000 miles ago, and I just changed the original tires, the spare was never touched! This truck was a work horse for 5+ years hauling office equipment spare parts in the back (back seat folded). It will go where other SUVs would bail out (size advantage). I only experienced normal wear and tear, did the 60,000 mile overhaul and nothing ever since! I like it but will have to donate it to a charitable organization. The engine is super reliable. If new Suzuki models use the same basic construction, I recommend them without reservations.
See all 10 reviews of the 1994 Suzuki Sidekick
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Suzuki Sidekick features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Suzuki Sidekick

Used 1994 Suzuki Sidekick Overview

The Used 1994 Suzuki Sidekick is offered in the following submodels: Sidekick SUV. Available styles include JS 4dr SUV, JLX 4dr SUV 4WD, JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, JX 4dr SUV 4WD, and JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Suzuki Sidekick?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Suzuki Sidekicks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Suzuki Sidekick for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Suzuki Sidekick.

Can't find a used 1994 Suzuki Sidekicks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki Sidekick for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,465.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,628.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki Sidekick for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,353.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,503.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Suzuki Sidekick?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki Sidekick lease specials

Related Used 1994 Suzuki Sidekick info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles