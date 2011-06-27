My family bought our (now my) 94 from family friends in 2014. I've been driving it as my own for almost a full year and a half now. I did replace the stereo (nothing was wrong with the original) so that I could have bluetooth connection, USB plug-in, etc. All the "new-age" features. I will say that I did give it an "OK" on acceleration and shifting because 1) Acceleration depending on the slope of the road varies. 2) MY shifting need a little work due to my own stupidity when learning how to drive a stick-shift. It shifted perfectly before I got a hold of it! Prior to this car I was driving a 2014 Chevy Sonic, and then a 2015 Chevy Cruze (both my mother's that I was able to Taxi myself around in for sports). AND TO BE HONEST, I prefer the '94. I was driving it in a small town- so speed and keeping up wasn't an issue considering my biggest competitions and surroundings were highways. Living in a big city and driving on Freeways concerned me at first, but it does PHENOMENAL. The brakes are even better than the newer cars I've driven. I had an incident in the city with a truck; he rear-ended me going 45 mph. The front of his truck was bent up a little- my car had a little scratch and ran totally smooth without hesitation. I feel safe, comfortable, and absolutely love my Suzuki. My family and friends encourage me to get a new car- but until it becomes un-fixable- I plan on keeping it forever. :)

