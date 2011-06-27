1993 Suzuki Sidekick Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
No changes for the Sidekick.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Suzuki Sidekick.
Most helpful consumer reviews
zukiworld,02/05/2009
This is my first vehicle and like it a lot. The small size, 4x4 and maneuverability are great. One thing, the fuel economy was not terribly good in my opinion, maybe 30mpg at tops, but its not horrible. I did have a starter problem once so far as well as corroded wiring for the fuel pump and some of the lights. It is 16 years old and has been in many other hands im sure, so it may have had other issues. But overall, it's pretty much awesome!
suzuki,04/19/2008
This is my fisrt vehicle and so far I love it. It is nice nad little, and vary easy to maneuver around. The 4x4 in this little thing is awesome; mini Hummer I say.
Features & Specs
MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
