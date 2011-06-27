  1. Home
1993 Suzuki Sidekick Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes for the Sidekick.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Little 'n Awesome
zukiworld,02/05/2009
This is my first vehicle and like it a lot. The small size, 4x4 and maneuverability are great. One thing, the fuel economy was not terribly good in my opinion, maybe 30mpg at tops, but its not horrible. I did have a starter problem once so far as well as corroded wiring for the fuel pump and some of the lights. It is 16 years old and has been in many other hands im sure, so it may have had other issues. But overall, it's pretty much awesome!
Love my lil' Suzuki
suzuki,04/19/2008
This is my fisrt vehicle and so far I love it. It is nice nad little, and vary easy to maneuver around. The 4x4 in this little thing is awesome; mini Hummer I say.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Suzuki Sidekick

Used 1993 Suzuki Sidekick Overview

The Used 1993 Suzuki Sidekick is offered in the following submodels: Sidekick SUV. Available styles include JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, JLX 4dr SUV 4WD, JX 4dr SUV 4WD, JS 4dr SUV, and JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top.

