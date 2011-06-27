1990 Suzuki Sidekick Review
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,758
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes for the mini sport-ute from Suzuki.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
David,08/03/2006
Sixteen years after purchasing my 1990 Suzuki Sidekick, we have never had a problem with this car. It has no rust. It's still in mint shape. It starts every time. We have had no break downs. Honestly, every car should be like this.
markdl,11/01/2002
why buy a diesel for fuel economy, its noisy, shakey and no one knows how to fix it. why buy hybrid cars for fuel economy, they are expensive and not yet perfected. This SUV is made in Japan. Not Korea and not USA. In fact, it is being sold by an american car maker as GEO Tracker. Why? because they can't make anything this perfect. Fun to drive, quality built and so economical.
Mick10k,03/13/2002
great car for single girl or young couple. Mechanicaly sound, utilitarian.
druggedllama,05/08/2002
I have had this car for four years. I have killed this car, even though I take care of it like it was new. I used to go "mudding" with it constantly, since I didnt have an ATV. I have gone through 2 axles, 3 sets of tires, numerous shocks, struts and other little pieces of equipment that would brake from excessive abuse off-roading with the 4 wheel drive and the top off. It was a fun little car, and would be a cheap pickup for anyone that likes to go off-roading and try to kill themselves. All in all I have no quirks with the car other than I would have liked a little more power and a roll cage. Ha ha !!
Features & Specs
MPG
23 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
