Used 2012 Aston Martin Virage for Sale Near Me

The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida

Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 16155 miles below market average! Certified. Certification Program Details: Multi Point Inspection Each Timeless Aston Martin undergoes a detailed multi point inspection by specially trained technicians to ensure that it meets our exacting standards, consistent with the age and mileage of the vehicle. Your Timeless Aston Martin will also have had servicing completed including any service due within 3 months or 3,000 miles (4,800 km). 12 months Unlimited Mileage Extended Warranty & Roadside Assistance* Timeless certified pre-owned includes a minimum of 12 months unlimited mileage Extended Warranty (Limited Warranty in US). Our coverage differs slightly across the world but all ensure you have complete peace of mind. You can be confident in the knowledge that your Aston Martin will be repaired at an official dealership using genuine Aston Martin parts. Vehicle history and provenance check* The provenance of each Timeless Aston Martin is checked to verify vehicle history such as mileage, subject to availability of data in individual markets. Preferential rates on accessories** A discount of 15% on eligible accessories is available for 3 months after you purchase your Timeless Aston Martin. 12 month subscription to AM Magazine Timeless customers enjoy a 12 month subscription to the AM Magazine (3 issues)This vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicleâ s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Aston Martin Virage Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFFDEDN1CGH14463

Stock: C3668

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020