  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Sidekick
  4. Used 1991 Suzuki Sidekick
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1991 Suzuki Sidekick Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Suzuki Sidekick for Sale
List Price Estimate
$622 - $1,322
Used Sidekick for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

A four-door Sidekick is introduced, offering more passenger and cargo room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Suzuki Sidekick.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(34%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

'91 Sidekick - Basic but Fun
D. Tracy,10/18/2005
Yes, the Suzuki Sidekick is plain, but it will take me anywhere I want to go. On long trips to the mountains or on 4WD only trips in deep sand on Padre Island - this car has never let me down. I've pulled F-350's out of the sand. I bought mine for $2,500 and have put another $5,000 in it. I am now selling it for $1,800. As yuou can see, this truck has poor resale value. It can be fixed up to look good. I added custom wheels, graphics, a custom radio, tinted windows, and oversized tires to make it a real looker. The 1991 model has no overdrive which is a real bummer on gas. I only get 17 city, 24 hwy. The little engine revs high (4,000 rpm) at 70 mph. Mine has had two new engines and it uses oil. It is a great fishing car. Crosswinds at highway speeds are exhilerating though. I would not recommend this truck for a primary vehicle unless you're a good mechanic.
FUN family on/off road vehicle
LT,12/26/2015
JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top
suzuki sidekicks are nearly extinct! Most basic fun vehicle! Feels like an atv . Cousin of the samurai. Better mpg than the Jeeps! This thing is unstoppable.. I used to use it as a daily driver and did the job quite well. Now its a week end fun ride. Pro. Cheap aftermarket pats. Simplicity .decent mpg. Compact 5 seater. Off road capabilities. Cons. Slow accelertion and speed. Lack of cup holders....
Suzuki sidekick 1991
Ricky b,02/08/2004
this car kicks ass!!! fun to drive, convertible, affordable, economic replacement parts, really good 4x4 and off road performance (mud and sand)and girls like it, specially on the beach
See all 3 reviews of the 1991 Suzuki Sidekick
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Suzuki Sidekick features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Suzuki Sidekick

Used 1991 Suzuki Sidekick Overview

The Used 1991 Suzuki Sidekick is offered in the following submodels: Sidekick SUV. Available styles include JLX 4dr SUV 4WD, JL 2dr SUV 4WD, JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, JX 4dr SUV 4WD, and JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Suzuki Sidekick?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Suzuki Sidekicks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Suzuki Sidekick for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Suzuki Sidekick.

Can't find a used 1991 Suzuki Sidekicks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki Sidekick for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,861.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $20,093.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki Sidekick for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,879.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,912.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Suzuki Sidekick?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki Sidekick lease specials

Related Used 1991 Suzuki Sidekick info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles