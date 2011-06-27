1991 Suzuki Sidekick Review
Other years
1991 Highlights
A four-door Sidekick is introduced, offering more passenger and cargo room.
D. Tracy,10/18/2005
Yes, the Suzuki Sidekick is plain, but it will take me anywhere I want to go. On long trips to the mountains or on 4WD only trips in deep sand on Padre Island - this car has never let me down. I've pulled F-350's out of the sand. I bought mine for $2,500 and have put another $5,000 in it. I am now selling it for $1,800. As yuou can see, this truck has poor resale value. It can be fixed up to look good. I added custom wheels, graphics, a custom radio, tinted windows, and oversized tires to make it a real looker. The 1991 model has no overdrive which is a real bummer on gas. I only get 17 city, 24 hwy. The little engine revs high (4,000 rpm) at 70 mph. Mine has had two new engines and it uses oil. It is a great fishing car. Crosswinds at highway speeds are exhilerating though. I would not recommend this truck for a primary vehicle unless you're a good mechanic.
LT,12/26/2015
JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top
suzuki sidekicks are nearly extinct! Most basic fun vehicle! Feels like an atv . Cousin of the samurai. Better mpg than the Jeeps! This thing is unstoppable.. I used to use it as a daily driver and did the job quite well. Now its a week end fun ride. Pro. Cheap aftermarket pats. Simplicity .decent mpg. Compact 5 seater. Off road capabilities. Cons. Slow accelertion and speed. Lack of cup holders....
Ricky b,02/08/2004
this car kicks ass!!! fun to drive, convertible, affordable, economic replacement parts, really good 4x4 and off road performance (mud and sand)and girls like it, specially on the beach
MPG
21 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
