Used 1994 Suzuki Sidekick JX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sidekick
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity45 cu.ft.
Length158.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2762 lbs.
Gross weight3530 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width64.4 in.
