Consumer Rating
(12)
1995 Suzuki Sidekick Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The convertible model gets a new top.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Suzuki Sidekick.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it !
Taxi,01/10/2004
I have been the only owner of this vehicle, I have had it for 10 years and just love it. The only drawback is that it tends to fog up with more than one person in it during the cold northern winters. We have put new tires and new brakes on it but have not had any other major problems. I have put over 108,000 miles on it. I just love this car !!
Amazing Little SUV
Onabeach,11/24/2005
I have had my little Suzuki Sidekick for seven years now. I drive it for work (sales) and it currently has over 200,000 miles on it. It has only broken down twice the entire time! And the repairs were minor! It is EXTREMELY reliable! This truck is like finding a rare jewel! The gas mileage is unbeatable. It seems like it does the best it can all the time. Like it's giving me it's abolute best in all situations! It is a dream! I highly recommend this vehicle!
My Sidekick still Kickin'
Weize,02/09/2009
I purchased my sidekick new 1995 and its still rolling. Minor fixers. 1 major which was reasonable to repair.besides rust at the doorstep on driver side (chicago winters are salty). It still have good pick up and take off. I love the windows so much when I must ride in another car I laugh at the small windows and sideview mirrors; I'm so use to my side kick windows I don't care for others. I do wish it had a cup holder.
Solid, ultra dependable vehicle
cribbsguy,08/16/2002
I bought my 4D Sidekick from a rental agency with 21000 miles on it. In a few months I started having engine problems. The spark plug wires were bad but it was fixed under a recall. Since then I have had no problems, other than the transmission does not want to come out of Park if I have driven the car just a couple miles w/o some wrangling. But I have 144K on it and it is extremely dependable. Interior is cheap, the doors sound tinny and it needs some more HP, but almost no rust and I have never spent a dime on anything outside of normal wear and tear. Great little car for the $13K I paid for it!
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
80 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Suzuki Sidekick

Used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick Overview

The Used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick is offered in the following submodels: Sidekick SUV. Available styles include JS 4dr SUV, JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, JX 4dr SUV 4WD, JLX 4dr SUV 4WD, and JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top.

