I have had my little Suzuki Sidekick for seven years now. I drive it for work (sales) and it currently has over 200,000 miles on it. It has only broken down twice the entire time! And the repairs were minor! It is EXTREMELY reliable! This truck is like finding a rare jewel! The gas mileage is unbeatable. It seems like it does the best it can all the time. Like it's giving me it's abolute best in all situations! It is a dream! I highly recommend this vehicle!

