Used 1994 Suzuki Sidekick for Sale Near Me

I bought my little car in 2006 - she got 40 MPG and was the best car I've ever had - she had one owner before me and he must have taken good care of her. I writing this review because last week the ins. co. totaled her because we were rear ended by a 18 wheeler. I've tried to find a new/used Sidekick but there are not many left on the road -- after being rear ended the police officer pulled the drivers side quarter panel out, the car started and off we went to continue our journey still getting 40MPG. Unless you're a owner of one of these cars you don't understand the durability, I do, and I wish they still made them -- her engine was still good when towed -- how do you find a great car?

