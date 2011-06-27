Used 2001 Suzuki Esteem Wagon Consumer Reviews

Bulletproof Engines aaronwolfe , 03/12/2004 4 of 5 people found this review helpful What is it about motorcycle companies that move on to building cars, they make the best engines. This is the second suzuki I've owned (the first was a sidekick 4 dr), I'm pretty abusive to engines in general, high RPMs & irregular oil changes, and I can't ask for a more dependable powerplant. The rest of the car is only so-so, but I know that the car will still be tooling down the road at well over 200,000 miles. Report Abuse

2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX+ Wagon Ryan Grennan , 10/09/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I'm glad I did my research before finally deciding on my Suzuki Wagon. This wagon is really a hidden gem in the minefield of Ford wagons and the Subaru . None of them can compare to the relibablity of the Esteem. It has the room I needed without sacrificing fuel economy. Best of all, it's subtle sportiness gets compliments from classmates at college while still being respectable at the workplace. This car has never given me any problems and from what I have heard, I don't expect any down the line either.

Good Cute car ArkMon , 07/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful For a subcompact car, this is a great one. We specifically sought a new Suzuki Esteem because it was the end of the model year, the last year of the Esteem. We figured we could strike a deal on one that a dealer wanted to move off the lot. We ended up finding a great deal on a used one, instead. We love this car, and I think of it as a little Subaru. While somewhat conservative, it stands out from others in its class. As a small 4 cylinder, I expect some noise, but once up to cruising speed, its suprisingly smooth and quiet. Extra space of the wagon makes it feel not-so-small. I reccomend it to anyone searching for cars in the category.

sub frame 724joep , 10/20/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have an 2001 suzuki esteem wagon bought in 2002 with 4500 miles. as of 10/20/09 it only has 35000 miles on it. Last week we were going to town and the front sub frame just rusted out and broke. Could have been very bad but we were going slow. I called American Suzuki in Ca. and they are looking into it. I hope they man up and help me get it fixed. I have owned Suzuki motorcycles all my life and this is the first car I hope to keep it a long time. So come on American Suzuki and help a guy out.