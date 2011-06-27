Used 2001 Suzuki Esteem Wagon Consumer Reviews
Bulletproof Engines
What is it about motorcycle companies that move on to building cars, they make the best engines. This is the second suzuki I've owned (the first was a sidekick 4 dr), I'm pretty abusive to engines in general, high RPMs & irregular oil changes, and I can't ask for a more dependable powerplant. The rest of the car is only so-so, but I know that the car will still be tooling down the road at well over 200,000 miles.
2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX+ Wagon
I'm glad I did my research before finally deciding on my Suzuki Wagon. This wagon is really a hidden gem in the minefield of Ford wagons and the Subaru . None of them can compare to the relibablity of the Esteem. It has the room I needed without sacrificing fuel economy. Best of all, it's subtle sportiness gets compliments from classmates at college while still being respectable at the workplace. This car has never given me any problems and from what I have heard, I don't expect any down the line either.
Good Cute car
For a subcompact car, this is a great one. We specifically sought a new Suzuki Esteem because it was the end of the model year, the last year of the Esteem. We figured we could strike a deal on one that a dealer wanted to move off the lot. We ended up finding a great deal on a used one, instead. We love this car, and I think of it as a little Subaru. While somewhat conservative, it stands out from others in its class. As a small 4 cylinder, I expect some noise, but once up to cruising speed, its suprisingly smooth and quiet. Extra space of the wagon makes it feel not-so-small. I reccomend it to anyone searching for cars in the category.
sub frame
I have an 2001 suzuki esteem wagon bought in 2002 with 4500 miles. as of 10/20/09 it only has 35000 miles on it. Last week we were going to town and the front sub frame just rusted out and broke. Could have been very bad but we were going slow. I called American Suzuki in Ca. and they are looking into it. I hope they man up and help me get it fixed. I have owned Suzuki motorcycles all my life and this is the first car I hope to keep it a long time. So come on American Suzuki and help a guy out.
I'd like it to last forever
My daughter bought the 2001 Suzuki Esteem Wagon in 2004 to drive between college and student teaching. It had 60,000 miles on it. When she graduated I bought it from her to drive to work with 90,000 miles. I have driven it now 5 years and it has 212,000 miles. So far there have been no major repairs required. My husband finds it uncomfortable but I don't have any problems driving it. It is low to the ground and tends to catch flying rocks on the windshield that a taller vehicle would have hit the grill. It averages 30-31 MPG highway, which is the majority of my driving. I would like cruise control. The biggest problem has been an oil leak at the head gasket and the CD doesn't work.
