Used 2001 Suzuki Esteem for Sale Near Me

Traded my gas guzzling Blazer for this car. This is the second esteem I have owned. the first was a 1999. The CV axles are only good it seems for 100- 130k miles. Comfortable, not a powerhouse by any means but good on gas and the A/C is freezing cold. I have almost 150K on it currently and have had really good luck with Suzuki products as a cheaper alternative to Honda with the same reliability. Folks, keep up maintenance to make it last. Simple. Regular oil changes, tune ups etc. That simple. Fun to drive, I have a bad back at age 33 so the firm seats are great. The factory CD player isn't working but the radio does. I really have no complaints. GREAT ON GAS.

