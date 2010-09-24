Used 2001 Suzuki Esteem for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 72,751 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$4,377
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Esteem
Mr.Chris,09/24/2010
Traded my gas guzzling Blazer for this car. This is the second esteem I have owned. the first was a 1999. The CV axles are only good it seems for 100- 130k miles. Comfortable, not a powerhouse by any means but good on gas and the A/C is freezing cold. I have almost 150K on it currently and have had really good luck with Suzuki products as a cheaper alternative to Honda with the same reliability. Folks, keep up maintenance to make it last. Simple. Regular oil changes, tune ups etc. That simple. Fun to drive, I have a bad back at age 33 so the firm seats are great. The factory CD player isn't working but the radio does. I really have no complaints. GREAT ON GAS.
