Used 2006 Suzuki Aerio Wagon Consumer Reviews

Bring Back The Aerio UW2012 , 04/27/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful My Aerio has been a great car, bought it new, only 5 miles on it. Some initial buzzing in door panels, but dealership fixed that right away, just tightned some nuts. Gas MPG's started out low but kept improving with more miles. Now gets 25 city if I drive reasonably and as high as 41.5 mpg hwy with avg hwy mpg's around 33 mpg. Storage capacity is outstanding, specially with the back seats down. Only 1 warranty claim so far, the water pump bearing, and the dealership treated me like royalty, free loaner car and fantastic attitude. I constantly get compliments on the looks of the car interior. Has it's minor quirks just as all cars do but none of them are serious. I recommend it to anyone! Report Abuse

Amazing Vehicle! jason132 , 04/24/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car new and now have over 290,000 KMs (180,000 miles) today. You did not read that wrong! I have never had a problem with the engine or transmission. To put this in further perspective, I live in the coldest city in the world, Winnipeg MB. This car has been an absolute blast to drive! It still handles beautifully and still has as much power today as the day I drove it off the lot. With routine maintenance I don't think this car will ever die. I would recommend this car to everyone! Report Abuse

What an Amazing Car! ladyshoes , 02/04/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I've owned my Suzuki Aerio SX for 5 years and have over 80k miles. In that time I've driven it through ice/snow storms, high heat and across country twice. This little car hasn't given me ANY problems whatsoever. In fact, except for fluid changes (and irregular ones at that), 2 new sets of tires and new brakes at 75k miles, I've had no problems. Body still looks brand new, although the bumpers are a little flimsy and may crack if you hit something high. Interior is very high quality, especially compared with the cheap stuff in cars today. After over 80,000 miles it's still running like the day I bought it and body is still solid. Impressive for an inexpensive car that I've driven hard Report Abuse

Good Car nevadaboy , 06/21/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful It's a good car. Although, when we went on vacation and unplugged the battery cable and came back and plugged it back in, the stereo was locked. Now we can't use the stereo - it's locked forever! Report Abuse