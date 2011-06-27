  1. Home
2006 Suzuki Aerio Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Available as a sedan or wagon, optional all-wheel drive, roomy interior, long list of standard features.
  • Some low-grade interior plastics, sloppy handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

As the most affordable all-wheel-drive car on the market, the 2006 Suzuki Aerio may suit buyers in harsh climates, but in many respects, it lags behind its more refined competition.

Vehicle overview

The compact Suzuki Aerio sedan and wagon first debuted in 2002. Despite the fact that the Aerio offers advantages like an extra-roomy cabin and optional all-wheel drive, it has faced an uphill battle to gain market share. With heavy hitters like the Civic, Focus and Corolla in the same pool, it's hard for a small-time player with average overall credentials to get the attention of economy car shoppers.

The Aerio's styling is meant to look aerodynamic (thus the name) and distinctive. It's aimed at youthful customers and in the case of the wagon, offers plenty of space to haul their gear around. With an overall height 3 to 4 inches greater than most vehicles in its class, the Suzuki Aerio boasts a surprising amount of passenger and cargo room at the cost of a chunky profile. Legroom meets or exceeds that of most competitors, and the same is true for cargo space. Unlike most manufacturers that have a few different engines for their compact, Suzuki offers just one for its Aerio: a 2.3-liter inline four that's good for 155 horsepower. This engine offers more horsepower than most of the car's competition. On the basis of power alone, the Suzuki Aerio offers impressive performance for a car in its price range.

The Aerio's suspension uses MacPherson struts all around, but the car's higher-than-average center of gravity results in considerable body roll. Consequently, the Aerio isn't particularly rewarding to drive, though the soft suspension does soak up the bumps without jostling the passengers, making the car a decent choice for commuters. Is a relatively low price, a healthy horsepower rating and an optional AWD system enough to justify a purchase? In such a competitive segment, there are other choices we'd look at first before the Aerio. If you're looking for an inexpensive compact capable of handling the rough weather, however, the 2006 Suzuki Aerio might be worth a look.

2006 Suzuki Aerio models

The Suzuki Aerio is offered as a sedan in base trim, and a wagon version in SX trim. Standard features include color-keyed front and rear bumpers; daytime running lights; automatic climate control; a six-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player and steering wheel-mounted controls; power windows, locks and mirrors; keyless entry; tilt steering wheel; rear spoiler; and an outside temperature gauge. A Premium package is available on both body styles and includes an in-dash CD changer with seven speakers, heated mirrors and cruise control. Both models have the additional option of all-wheel drive.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Aerio is equipped with a new MP3-compatible, six-speaker CD audio system, and all models feature standard antilock brakes.

Performance & mpg

All Aerio models come with a 2.3-liter inline four engine that produces 155 horsepower and 152 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on front-wheel-drive Aerios, and a four-speed automatic is optional. The optional all-wheel-drive system is only available with the automatic transmission.

Safety

Side airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes are standard on all Aerios. In crash tests conducted by the NHTSA, the Suzuki Aerio earned four stars (out of five) for its protection of the driver in frontal impacts, and three stars for front-passenger protection. NHTSA side-impact tests on an Aerio without side airbags returned a perfect five-star rating for the front seat, and four stars for the back. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Aerio earned a "Good" rating, the highest possible. In IIHS side-impact testing, an Aerio with side airbags earned a "Poor" rating, the lowest.

Driving

Solid power from the standard four-cylinder engine makes the 2006 Suzuki Aerio impressively peppy for daily commutes; match it with either the automatic or the manual, and you can't lose. The Aerio provides a smooth ride on the highway, but the cost is excessive body roll around corners that is accentuated by the car's tall stance. Opting for the all-wheel-drive system gives the Aerio true all-weather capability.

Interior

With an overall height 3 to 4 inches greater than most vehicles in its class, the Suzuki Aerio boasts a surprising amount of passenger and cargo room, and passengers will find it easy to get in and out. Sedans offer a generous 14.6 cubic feet of trunk space; wagons provide 21 cubic feet with the rear seats in use and 63.7 cubic feet when they're folded. Interior plastics are low in quality compared to the class leaders in the economy car segment. In the past, all Aerios had a hard-to-read digital instrument panel, but Suzuki replaced it with an analog gauge pack last year, while adding a couple of sorely needed storage areas.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Suzuki Aerio.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bring Back The Aerio
UW2012,04/27/2010
My Aerio has been a great car, bought it new, only 5 miles on it. Some initial buzzing in door panels, but dealership fixed that right away, just tightned some nuts. Gas MPG's started out low but kept improving with more miles. Now gets 25 city if I drive reasonably and as high as 41.5 mpg hwy with avg hwy mpg's around 33 mpg. Storage capacity is outstanding, specially with the back seats down. Only 1 warranty claim so far, the water pump bearing, and the dealership treated me like royalty, free loaner car and fantastic attitude. I constantly get compliments on the looks of the car interior. Has it's minor quirks just as all cars do but none of them are serious. I recommend it to anyone!
Amazing Vehicle!
jason132,04/24/2013
I bought this car new and now have over 290,000 KMs (180,000 miles) today. You did not read that wrong! I have never had a problem with the engine or transmission. To put this in further perspective, I live in the coldest city in the world, Winnipeg MB. This car has been an absolute blast to drive! It still handles beautifully and still has as much power today as the day I drove it off the lot. With routine maintenance I don't think this car will ever die. I would recommend this car to everyone!
What an Amazing Car!
ladyshoes,02/04/2011
I've owned my Suzuki Aerio SX for 5 years and have over 80k miles. In that time I've driven it through ice/snow storms, high heat and across country twice. This little car hasn't given me ANY problems whatsoever. In fact, except for fluid changes (and irregular ones at that), 2 new sets of tires and new brakes at 75k miles, I've had no problems. Body still looks brand new, although the bumpers are a little flimsy and may crack if you hit something high. Interior is very high quality, especially compared with the cheap stuff in cars today. After over 80,000 miles it's still running like the day I bought it and body is still solid. Impressive for an inexpensive car that I've driven hard
Good Car
nevadaboy,06/21/2010
It's a good car. Although, when we went on vacation and unplugged the battery cable and came back and plugged it back in, the stereo was locked. Now we can't use the stereo - it's locked forever!
See all 54 reviews of the 2006 Suzuki Aerio
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Suzuki Aerio features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Suzuki Aerio Overview

The Used 2006 Suzuki Aerio is offered in the following submodels: Aerio Sedan, Aerio Wagon. Available styles include SX Premium 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SX 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SX Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SX 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 5M), Premium 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SX Premium 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and Premium 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

