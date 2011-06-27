Vehicle overview

The compact Suzuki Aerio sedan and wagon first debuted in 2002. Despite the fact that the Aerio offers advantages like an extra-roomy cabin and optional all-wheel drive, it has faced an uphill battle to gain market share. With heavy hitters like the Civic, Focus and Corolla in the same pool, it's hard for a small-time player with average overall credentials to get the attention of economy car shoppers.

The Aerio's styling is meant to look aerodynamic (thus the name) and distinctive. It's aimed at youthful customers and in the case of the wagon, offers plenty of space to haul their gear around. With an overall height 3 to 4 inches greater than most vehicles in its class, the Suzuki Aerio boasts a surprising amount of passenger and cargo room at the cost of a chunky profile. Legroom meets or exceeds that of most competitors, and the same is true for cargo space. Unlike most manufacturers that have a few different engines for their compact, Suzuki offers just one for its Aerio: a 2.3-liter inline four that's good for 155 horsepower. This engine offers more horsepower than most of the car's competition. On the basis of power alone, the Suzuki Aerio offers impressive performance for a car in its price range.

The Aerio's suspension uses MacPherson struts all around, but the car's higher-than-average center of gravity results in considerable body roll. Consequently, the Aerio isn't particularly rewarding to drive, though the soft suspension does soak up the bumps without jostling the passengers, making the car a decent choice for commuters. Is a relatively low price, a healthy horsepower rating and an optional AWD system enough to justify a purchase? In such a competitive segment, there are other choices we'd look at first before the Aerio. If you're looking for an inexpensive compact capable of handling the rough weather, however, the 2006 Suzuki Aerio might be worth a look.