After several years on the market -- and despite advantages like a roomy cabin and available all-wheel drive -- the compact front-wheel-drive Suzuki Aerio has struggled to boost its popularity in the marketplace. If you ask us, it probably has something to do with the Aerio's mediocre design, and it can be viewed as a second- or even third-string specialty player in the econocar game.

For 2007, only the Aerio sedan marches on for one more year -- the previous Aerio SX wagon has been replaced by the new all-wheel-drive Suzuki SX4 five-door hatchback. On the positive side, the Aerio's distinctive, aerodynamic styling is geared to appeal to youthful customers. And because it's 3-4 inches taller than most vehicles in its class, the 2007 Suzuki Aerio offers a generous amount of headroom and interior volume for its size. Legroom and cargo space also match or exceed that of most competitors.

Unlike other manufacturers, Suzuki offers just one engine for its compact sedan -- a 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder that puts out 155 horsepower. It offers more motivation than most of the competition, delivering impressive get-up-and-go for a car at its price point. Underneath, however, are more trade-offs: The Aerio's suspension uses MacPherson struts at all four corners, but they don't seem up to controlling the car's considerable body roll due to its relatively high center of gravity. As a result, the Aerio's soft suspension offers a smooth enough ride for freeway commuters but makes the car a little uneasy to drive more aggressively when the road twists and turns.

As we see it, the question is this. Does a relatively low price tag, decent power and an optional AWD system justify the purchase of an Aerio sedan, particularly in its final model year? In such a hotly contested segment, we'd certainly suggest checking out other newer, more refined competitors before the 2007 Suzuki Aerio -- particularly if you're looking for all-around competence and don't require all-wheel-drive traction.