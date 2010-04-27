Used 2006 Suzuki Aerio for Sale Near Me

Aerio Reviews & Specs

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Aerio

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7 54 Reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Bring Back The Aerio
UW2012,04/27/2010
My Aerio has been a great car, bought it new, only 5 miles on it. Some initial buzzing in door panels, but dealership fixed that right away, just tightned some nuts. Gas MPG's started out low but kept improving with more miles. Now gets 25 city if I drive reasonably and as high as 41.5 mpg hwy with avg hwy mpg's around 33 mpg. Storage capacity is outstanding, specially with the back seats down. Only 1 warranty claim so far, the water pump bearing, and the dealership treated me like royalty, free loaner car and fantastic attitude. I constantly get compliments on the looks of the car interior. Has it's minor quirks just as all cars do but none of them are serious. I recommend it to anyone!
