Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
XV Crosstrek Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,310*
Total Cash Price
$20,232
Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,388*
Total Cash Price
$19,802
XV Crosstrek SUV
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,716*
Total Cash Price
$14,349
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,330*
Total Cash Price
$14,636
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$42,081*
Total Cash Price
$19,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 XV Crosstrek Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|Maintenance
|$1,200
|$1,806
|$1,973
|$680
|$3,766
|$9,424
|Repairs
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$1,076
|$1,255
|$4,724
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,120
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,351
|Financing
|$1,089
|$874
|$649
|$405
|$147
|$3,163
|Depreciation
|$4,590
|$1,872
|$1,647
|$1,461
|$1,310
|$10,880
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,270
|$8,072
|$8,000
|$6,513
|$9,454
|$43,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 XV Crosstrek Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,150
|Maintenance
|$1,174
|$1,768
|$1,931
|$665
|$3,686
|$9,224
|Repairs
|$665
|$774
|$903
|$1,053
|$1,228
|$4,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,096
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,322
|Financing
|$1,065
|$856
|$635
|$396
|$144
|$3,095
|Depreciation
|$4,492
|$1,833
|$1,612
|$1,430
|$1,282
|$10,648
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,030
|$7,900
|$7,830
|$6,374
|$9,253
|$42,388
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 XV Crosstrek SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$3,732
|Maintenance
|$851
|$1,281
|$1,399
|$482
|$2,671
|$6,684
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$794
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$958
|Financing
|$772
|$620
|$460
|$287
|$104
|$2,243
|Depreciation
|$3,255
|$1,328
|$1,168
|$1,036
|$929
|$7,716
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,993
|$5,725
|$5,674
|$4,619
|$6,705
|$30,716
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 XV Crosstrek SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$717
|$738
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$3,807
|Maintenance
|$868
|$1,307
|$1,427
|$492
|$2,724
|$6,818
|Repairs
|$492
|$572
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$810
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$977
|Financing
|$787
|$632
|$469
|$293
|$106
|$2,288
|Depreciation
|$3,320
|$1,355
|$1,191
|$1,057
|$948
|$7,870
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,153
|$5,840
|$5,787
|$4,711
|$6,839
|$31,330
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 XV Crosstrek SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$5,113
|Maintenance
|$1,166
|$1,755
|$1,917
|$660
|$3,659
|$9,157
|Repairs
|$660
|$769
|$896
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,088
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,312
|Financing
|$1,058
|$849
|$630
|$393
|$142
|$3,073
|Depreciation
|$4,459
|$1,819
|$1,600
|$1,419
|$1,273
|$10,571
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,950
|$7,843
|$7,773
|$6,328
|$9,186
|$42,081
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 XV Crosstrek
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019