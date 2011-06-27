2019 Subaru Legacy Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Legacy Sedan
3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,899*
Total Cash Price
$25,278
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,195*
Total Cash Price
$24,782
2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,217*
Total Cash Price
$33,951
2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,625*
Total Cash Price
$34,943
2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,569*
Total Cash Price
$34,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Legacy Sedan 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$844
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$419
|$840
|$537
|$2,352
|$990
|$5,139
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$321
|$472
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,057
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,224
|Financing
|$1,360
|$1,093
|$809
|$506
|$184
|$3,951
|Depreciation
|$7,559
|$1,757
|$1,664
|$1,950
|$1,847
|$14,778
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,248
|$5,646
|$5,159
|$7,208
|$5,638
|$35,899
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$411
|$824
|$526
|$2,306
|$971
|$5,038
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,036
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,200
|Financing
|$1,333
|$1,072
|$793
|$496
|$180
|$3,874
|Depreciation
|$7,411
|$1,723
|$1,631
|$1,912
|$1,811
|$14,488
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,008
|$5,535
|$5,058
|$7,067
|$5,527
|$35,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,095
|$1,133
|$5,295
|Maintenance
|$563
|$1,129
|$721
|$3,159
|$1,330
|$6,902
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$634
|$1,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,419
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,644
|Financing
|$1,826
|$1,469
|$1,086
|$680
|$247
|$5,307
|Depreciation
|$10,153
|$2,361
|$2,234
|$2,619
|$2,481
|$19,849
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,451
|$7,583
|$6,929
|$9,682
|$7,572
|$48,217
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,166
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$580
|$1,162
|$742
|$3,251
|$1,369
|$7,104
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$653
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,461
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,692
|Financing
|$1,880
|$1,512
|$1,118
|$699
|$254
|$5,462
|Depreciation
|$10,450
|$2,429
|$2,300
|$2,696
|$2,554
|$20,428
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,931
|$7,804
|$7,132
|$9,964
|$7,793
|$49,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Legacy Sedan 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,029
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$567
|$1,137
|$726
|$3,182
|$1,340
|$6,952
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$639
|$1,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,430
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,656
|Financing
|$1,840
|$1,479
|$1,094
|$684
|$248
|$5,346
|Depreciation
|$10,227
|$2,378
|$2,251
|$2,639
|$2,499
|$19,993
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,571
|$7,638
|$6,980
|$9,752
|$7,627
|$48,569
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Legacy
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Subaru Legacy in Virginia is:not available
Legal
