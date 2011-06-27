  1. Home
Used 2015 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$23,495
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG303030
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg26/36 mpg26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.0/666.0 mi.481.0/666.0 mi.481.0/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG303030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm175 hp @ 5800 rpm175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Packages
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
Popular Package #1yesnoyes
Standard Model - 2.5i Premiumyesnoyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirroryesyesyes
Moonroof Packageyesnoyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyesyesyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Blind Spot Detectoryesyesyes
Moonroof Package and Navigation Systemyesnoyes
Protection Package #1yesyesyes
Popular Package #5yesyesyes
Popular Package #4yesyesyes
Moonroof Package, Navigation System, EyeSight System, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Late Availability)yesnoyes
Popular Package #3yesnoyes
EyeSight, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Late Availability)yesnoyes
Popular Package #2yesnoyes
Moonroof Package, Keyless Access and Start, Navigation System and Eyesightnoyesno
Standard Model - Limitednoyesno
Moonroof Package, Keyless Access and Start and Navigation Systemnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesno
12 total speakersnoyesno
576 watts stereo outputnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Power Feature
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
Cargo Tray - Legacyyesyesyes
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyesyesyes
Cargo Net - Side (2 Nets)yesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesyes
Cargo Net Trunk - Rearyesyesyes
Instrumentation
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesnoyes
leathernoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Exterior Options
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
Crystal White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Lapis Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Fog Lamp Kit - Legacyyesnoyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Carbide Grey Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yesyesyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryesyesyes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesnoyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Tungsten Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Blind Spot Detectoryesyesyes
Splash Guards - Legacyyesyesyes
Measurements
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.188.8 in.
Curb weight3455 lbs.3485 lbs.3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.
Height59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.119.6 cu.ft.119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Slate Black, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Slate Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
225/55R V tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
225/50R18 tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$23,795
$26,795
$23,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
