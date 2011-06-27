  1. Home
Used 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Appearance Package 1Byes
Appearance Package 1Ayes
Appearance Package 1Hyes
Appearance Package 1Gyes
Appearance Package 1Fyes
Appearance Package 1Eyes
All-Weather Package and harman/kardon Audio Systemyes
Appearance Package 1Dyes
Appearance Package 1Cyes
All-Weather Package and Power Moonroofyes
All-Weather Package, harman/kardon Audio System and Power Moonroofyes
All-Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,995
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Convenience and Protection Groupyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror and Compass w/Homelinkyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Illuminated Side Sill Platesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
Subwoofer Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
Sound Equipment Group 3Ayes
Illuminated Side Sill Plates and Adapter Harnessyes
Trunk Cargo Net Setyes
Media Hub w/Audio Streamingyes
Tweeter Kityes
Media Hubyes
Popular Equipment Group 1Ayes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Popular Equipment Group 1Byes
Cargo Trayyes
Popular Equipment Group 3Byes
Bluetooth BlueConnect Kityes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Azurite Blue Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Hood Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Ruby Red Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Azurite Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Graphite Gray Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Popular Equipment Group 2Byes
Popular Equipment Group 2Cyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Ayes
Steel Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Sky Blue Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Crystal Black Silica Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Ruby Red Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Sky Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Rear Chrome Garnishyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Satin White Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Steel Silver Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Front track61.6 in.
Length186.4 in.
Curb weight3384 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume117.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Exterior Colors
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Steel Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Azurite Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Ivory
  • Black
  • Off Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R16 91V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles