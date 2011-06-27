Used 2004 Subaru Legacy L Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight3290 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume91.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Blue Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Seamist Green Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • White Birch
Interior Colors
  • Gray Moquette
Tires & Wheels
P205/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
