Used 1993 Subaru Justy Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Jimmy G , 11/05/2005

FWD, 5 speed, 4 wheel independent suspension, huge cargo capacity relative to size. A light, responsive, nimble blast to drive anywhere except freeways (boring). Great fun to drive rally style in rain and snow! Kumho replacement tires made it great year-round. It's 2005 and my 1993 (always in Northern Ohio) has NO rust! ONLY weak point - the seal between engine and transmission that seems to fail about every 50,000 miles. If only someone sold cars like this in America!