Used 2018 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

2018 Impreza 5 door Sport: Unbeatable snow monster g money , 03/06/2018 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 45 of 45 people found this review helpful The good stuff: I have a bad back and so far have had no issues with seat comfort. So far, the longest trip in the Impreza was about 90 miles each way. I will be driving it to South Carolina soon and that is 1500 miles round trip so we will see how that goes. My normal driving to work and back home is 3.6 miles round trip with zero highway and a total of 12 traffic lights (usually get at least 8 red lights) so my city fuel mileage is poor at around 19.8 mpg. But, that's any car I would own because of the driving I do. My highway mileage however was awesome!!! That last trip which was 180 miles round trip, I got 40.8 mpg doing an average of 70 mph going from central to eastern PA so the highways are not flat. Lots of hills to climb. Cargo area is big for this size car. I can fit 2 sets of golf clubs sideways behind the back seats. Fold the seats down and the cargo space is huge. Handling is great. The Impreza Sport has 18" wheels and always feels stable. Never gets "squirly" on me and I'm an aggressive driver. I also have the EYESIGHT driver assist system so the adaptive cruise is something I will never give up. The car has cloth seats and they are heated as well as the outside mirrors. I can't think of any other car in this class to have those 2 things as standard equipment or even available as an option. I have never sat in the back seat so I can't comment on that (you will have to ask my dog). Snow driving is absolutely unmatched by any other compact car, SUV, or CUV on the market. This Subaru and every other Subaru just cannot be beat by any thing else on the market. They go thru the snow like nothing else....PERIOD!!! Off the line performance is OK. I would love a little more power but with the driving I do it's adequate. I will say, after 1000 miles the power has really come alive ( I only have 1400 miles on it). Off the line is still a bit slow but when you get the engine cranked up it really flies. So if you test drive one, ask to drive one with a few thousand miles on it and you will see what I mean. I only have a few complaints. The infotainment system was a little buggy at first. Subaru came out with an update and almost everything is cured. Once in a blue moon I will get a screen freeze or the back up camera won't turn on. I just shut the car down and wait about 30 seconds and restart the car and it is fine. Just like a smart phone it needs a re-boot once in awhile....no big deal to me. I wish the car had fog lights, a power drivers seat, and auto climate control. Those items are standard on the limited trim. I can't even get the fog lights as an add on...kinda stupid there Subaru! So, if you need cargo space, great handling, highway fuel mileage, and get me thru anything mother nature throws at me kinda car...look no further than this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

CVT and other issues Dissatisfied Owner , 09/16/2018 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Buyer Beware. I have had multiple issues with this vehicle and cannot recommend it or the brand based on my experience. 1.)Infotaintment system was chipped and vent was cracked upon delivery. I didn't notice until I took it home. - vent replaced. Pictures taken of chip but not replaced until I kept having other infotaintment issues. 2.) Infotaintment issues: Back up camera did not always come on, GPS did not always work or froze, display would freeze and not allow to change volume etc. - Reprogrammed then eventually replaced. Bluetooth sometimes cuts out on long drives but cannot verify if my phone or infotaintment system. 3.) Blower fan chirped loudly - replaced after multiple visits 4.) CVT lurches or has a dip in decceleration at about 18-19 mph. This requires that you push on the brake harder so not to get too close to the stopped car in front of you or when there is a dip in acceleration/momentum you end up stopped shorter than you were expecting and there is a whole bunch of space between you and the car in front of you. - Control unit reprogrammed which reduced roughness of 18/19 mph issue and caused issue number five. 5.) Hesitation/stuttering upon initial acceleration. - brought it back in and vehicle was tested and considered to be operating as designed. Brought car in for slow speed stall recall.... and it brought back issue 4 (really it never fully went away). It seems like issue 4 is similar to the review on 09/14/2018. I contacted Subaru and they told me to take it back to the dealer. The thing is the CVT issues are intermittent. They drive it for a mile or two and aren't going to call it an issues unless it is at its most severe form (which I consider a safety issue when it presents severely). I've driven several other Subarus so I have a good comparison and they do no have this issue.

Subaru, the no-brainer choice first477 , 07/13/2018 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I've been stalking the compact car segment since 2010. Through and through, Subaru is the best choice. Excellent resale value, cheap to maintain, excellent ownership experience. I finally decided I wanted to take a leap and lease my first new car. I test drove a toyota yaris ia, but I backed out because the subaru was not much more expensive and a much better overall package. I went with the 2.0i premium in white/tan cloth because I'm cheap, couldn't be happier. The interior space is fantastic, and the hatchback is an improvement over past impreza hatchbacks. I've only put 76 miles on the odometer, but after a mix of highway, city, and backroad driving, I can tell I will enjoy this car. It will suit most anyone's needs. It's not sporty, but it can be playful, its not a cloud on wheels either but its perfectly tolerable. The steering doesn't return-to-center very much. Minimal feedback from the front wheels. Brake pedal is top notch. Very smooth and easy to modulate. Gas is very touchy. From a stop, it has a decent punch, but it likes to lock the torque converter early and hold the engine at 1150 rpm if you don't try to accelerate hard, which makes it feel slow, but when you mash it like you mean it, the cvt is very responsive and it will get up and go. When you let off the throttle, it will hold the rpm at 1250 and engine brake while cutting fuel injection. When slowing down, re-activation of fuel injection is very noticeable and jerky. Manual mode works well. Shifts are near automatic quality, but still on the slow side. Good response time though. Nice turning radius. Nice visibility. I'm not crazy about many of the interior design elements like the dashboard, windshield base, or gauge cluster. I much prefer the gauge cluster of the crosstrek, which looks like it belongs on a luxury car, but these gauges look clunky and dull. There are a bunch of weird shapes and angles going on inside the interior that don't impress me. Overall I'm very pleased with this car. Looking forward to buying it once my lease is up, unless the 2021s turn out to be 10x cooler. Update: I now have 483 miles on it. My opinion of the car has soured a bit. I really don't like the throttle pedal. It's way too sensitive. It is genuinely difficult to sustain slower speeds than 35 mph without gradually building speed. This is an issue because I drive on a military installation with 0 tolerance for speeding and 90% of the speed limits are 25 or slower. This means that my foot is pushing the pedal only a few mm just to go 25mph without slowly increasing in speed. Its exremely irritating because transition from no throttle to some is very jerky thanks to fuel injection cutoff, and I have to reduce my throttle input to very near 0 without actually going to 0, because 1, its jerky, and 2, it will slow down aggressively. The only way to make sure I'm not still gaining speed is to check the speedometer frequently. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Why look elsewhere and pay more? Dave , 01/25/2018 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 39 of 41 people found this review helpful This iteration of the Impreza is far better than the 2006 and 2014 models my wife and son have owned. Strong on-road character in tracking and cornering, very quiet ride even in the base model, and the CVT pulls strong while keeping the engine revs wherever they need to be while delivering between 35 and 40mpg. I have a 98 mile commute each day and I expect my vehicles to always get me through at least a quarter million miles before I start looking for a replacement. And yet I don't baby them through Maine winters and the logging roads that bring me to my favorite trout waters. So after considering each of its peers, there was no other vehicle that could exceed the Impreza's features or capabilities. It's a much better value than what Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Kia, or even Jeep offer (and I've owned five Jeeps over the years). It is quiet and its drivetrain is the best AWD platform available. Sure, I could have spent more for the Crosstrek's better ground clearance and towing capability but the reality is that I wanted the best value for my money and I needed to maximize my fuel economy. This base Impreza delivers it all and I highly recommend it to everyone who needs a comfortable and capable daily driver. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value